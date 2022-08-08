horoscope for monday 08 august 2022

Horoscope August 8, 2022. Stay on top of everything your sign reserves you for love, money and health.

Below you will find the forecasts for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

March 21st to April 20th

Love: Seduction is an art that we can definitely all learn. Well, it’s more than anything about taking control of the situation and taking the first step. So, open a…

Money & Work: Now is the time to step out of your safety zone with regards to work. So start creating a small circle of purpose and new ideas. Everything arrives in due time… Continue reading the sign Aries

April 21st to May 20th

Love: If you really like this person, the time is perfect to move on and put your fears aside. So, you will have a lot to enjoy with her if you are more determined and try a…

Money & Work: Above all, even if you try hard at work, there will always be something to do. It’s a harsh reality that can be decisive for you. After all, everything you want to get will end… Continue reading Taurus

May 21st to June 20th

Love: As of today, chances are good that this approach to the person you are interested in will be more effective. Therefore, astral tendencies favor you and make the heart…

Money & Work: Every new change or obstacle you encounter at work is, in essence, a learning process. So, in the long run, it will give you clarity of ideas. You will be able to see it as something… Continue reading the sign Gemini

June 21st to July 21st

Love: First of all, listen carefully to what your heart dictates and do it with an eye on something you want. So, while nurturing this relationship, you know perfectly well how far you can go and how to establish…

Money & Work: Now is a very special moment that will eventually forge a new starting point in his career. Start moving in a specific direction and you will see how far you can go with your… Continue reading Cancer zodiac sign

July 22nd to August 22nd

Love: Be aware of the signs around you in sentimental matters. For, for you a true love can come at full speed that will move quickly to get your attention. So…

Money & Work: Circumstances will be very favorable for you this week at work, you will experience some positive changes. Now you will begin to see the results of your efforts. Just control… Continue reading Leo zodiac sign

August 23 to September 22

Love: In matters of the heart there are connections that are hard to ignore. So, if you are really capable of visualizing true love, far from any setbacks, go for it…

Money & Work: An excellent working week awaits you. You will perform your duties ahead of time and can move things forward for the next day. So, your effort, your efficiency and also your attitude… Continue reading the sign Virgo

September 23 to October 22

Love: Currently your dreams are largely those that light the way to get closer to someone special. Let them be born out of nowhere and start to be seen from afar. As…

Money & Work: It is very likely that these days you will enter a very favorable cycle in all areas, especially at work. So, take advantage of the excellent opportunities that will come your way… Continue reading Libra

October 23 to November 21

Love: Right now, it’s time for the truth and being aware of all that it means to be with someone all the time. Commitment has never been one of your strong points, but at this point, you’ll have to put it…

Money & Work: Very fruitful days await you throughout this week. However, you will have to face some difficulties, but this always happens in life, and you can easily solve them… Continue reading Scorpio

November 22 to December 21

Love: You will have a very special moment of joy with someone who will not leave your mind, it is likely that you will start making important decisions about how you can make her realize…

Money & Work: On a financial level, although you will have some expenses, you will also have extra income that will come to solve any difficulties that may arise. At work, efforts will be rewarded from…Continue reading Sagittarius sign

December 22nd to January 20th

Love: It will be essential that you evaluate some sentimental signals that are reaching you right now, to work on what you feel. Just see this as an opportunity in an industry…

Money & Work: It is very likely that in the next few days things at work will go the way you want. That way you will realize that there will be nothing you cannot achieve. This will allow you to be at full steam… Continue reading Capricorn sign

January 21st to February 19th

Love: In the relationship you have with someone you like, you will find some very interesting and new ingredients. In this way, a mixture of joys and feelings will enter your life…

Money & Work: At first, the next few days will be favorable for you to decide between some options that will be presented for the future. Thus, you will clearly determine your goals and what you need… Continue reading the sign Aquarius

February 20th to March 20th

Love: If you’ve been liking someone for a while and working hard to try to win them over, the relationship will take hold. Now is the time to relax and let yourself be carried away by fate…

Money & Work: This week, you will be able to demonstrate your ability to adapt and your flexibility in the face of possible changes that may occur at work. Always believe in these virtues that you have, but… Continue reading the sign Pisces