Hospitalized, Susana Vieira has a real state of health exposed

Actress Susana Vieira told how she is after being hospitalized for treatment

Last Tuesday, 02, the actress Susana Vieira was admitted to Hospital Copa Star, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, to treat a disease: covid-19.

Susana, who has tested positive for Covid other times, needed to be hospitalized due to her Leukemia framework. Last Sunday, the 7th, Susana Vieira updated her health status on her social media by posting a post with a stunning photo and told how she is hospitalized.

“Walking by to thank you for all the messages of affection and love you are sending… Thank you so much my loves!”, actress Susana Vieira began.

“I’m still doing the medication cycle and soon I’ll be home, God willing! I love you”, he said that he will soon return to his home.

The actress’s followers and friends did not spare comments with positive energy for the veteran. “Health and peace, friend! Much love to you”, wrote Fafá de Belém (65). Former global presenter, Ana Furtado (48), left a red heart for the actress.

Press office for the actress issued an official statement

After being hospitalized to treat sequelae of the disease, and the press office of actress Susana Vieira issued an official note. The doctors admitted Susana to the ICU to better monitor the problems and drug combinations.

“She already had Covid, tested positive on the 12th. She is taking care of the sequels. But yes, everything is fine”, informed the press office of the actress, who turns 80 on August 23.

It is worth remembering that Susana Vieira received all the doses of the vaccine for covid indicated for her age group, and went through the disease well when she contracted it. In 2015, Susana Vieira was diagnosed with CLL – Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and has been living with the disease since then, which is chronic.