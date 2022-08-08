how the friendship between the rookie and veteran came about

Juliette and Ana Carolina appeared together last night at an event that celebrated Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday. The singers, upon arriving at the special show, posed for the photographers and showed intimacy in the “old friends” style. They had already recently appeared singing in a music circle with other artists.

But how did this friendship between the “BBB 21” champion, who recently launched into music, and the veteran singer come about? This column of splash found out and now tells how the relationship between the artists became close.

It all started in November 2021, when Juliette released, in the project “Juliette Sessions”, her version of the song “Garganta”, a hit by Ana Carolina released in 1999.

In addition to receiving much praise from fans, Juliette also won over Ana Carolina, who reposted the song on her networks. “What an emotion of voice and affection. Dear and talented. Loved it! Thank you,” she wrote. There, the two began to talk about music.

Juliette, since she began her career on stage, has been embraced by several veteran talents, such as Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil. She circulates through the circle of artists’ friends. It was precisely on one of the music circles at Caetano’s house that the former BBB was again seen alongside Ana Carolina. The veteran doesn’t go out to many events, but she doesn’t miss a “review”, as they call it.

In a video that went viral at the end of July, Juliette returns to sing “Garganta”, only this time alongside Ana Carolina.

The column also found that Juliette has been receiving support from Ana Carolina, as she has received from other great national artists. The rookie’s determination and emotion when singing makes the “BBB 21” champion welcomed by veterans. It is worth remembering that Anitta was one of the first to show support and support for the ex-BBB when she wanted to launch herself in music.

On social media, fans, who have already noticed the proximity of Juliette and Ana Carolina, are rooting for a musical partnership.