How to Check and Monitor Your Android Smartphone Battery Health

With overuse and over-charging, smartphone battery naturally loses its health over the years. But luckily, there are a few ways to check the health of this indispensable item on our cell phones. Trust the following video how to check battery health on your Android!

Anyone who owns an iPhone knows that it is very practical and easy to monitor battery health natively, without the need to install third-party apps. However, we still don’t have this functionality natively on Android.

Monitoring battery health

If you use Android and want to know how to check your battery’s health, just download and install the app Accu battery. It is an accumulator of battery information such as alarm setting. In practice, this function emits an alarm when the smartphone charges as much as you want.

When installing the App, simply check the battery health by tapping the “Health” tab at the bottom of the screen. If you’ve just installed the app, be aware that it won’t give you battery information right away. However, the app will have this information over time as you load and unload your device.

App tuning

To enjoy the app Accu battery at most, it will be necessary to make a system adjustment to leave it in the background. To do this, just go to the “settings” menu, then in apps and look for the Accu battery. Then tap on “Battery” and select “unrestricted”.

Another important step is to go to the “Battery” menu on your smartphone and search for “More Battery Settings”. When you get to this menu, turn off the “Adaptive Battery” option.