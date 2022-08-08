How to find out if the Post Office has your Auxílio Brasil card?

So, to track the sending of the Auxílio Brasil card, there are two options, check which ones are

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Check out the states with the highest number of new Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries

Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries are looking forward to receiving the new social program card. However, at first, it will not be given to everyone.

In order to receive the card, payment must be made using the digital social savings method and the beneficiary must have entered Auxílio Brasil as of December last year.

However, those who do not receive it in the first few waves should continue to use the Bolsa Família card, as they will not be harmed.

In addition, priority is given to beneficiaries who live in municipalities that do not have any or that have few Caixa branches.

How to track the shipment of the card?

Thus, to track the sending of the Auxílio Brasil card, there are two options:

Call Caixa’s Call Center on 0800 104 0104 or 4004-0104 for capitals and metropolitan regions; or

Go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Brazil Assistance Card

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the new Auxílio Brasil cards have a chip and a debit function, which modernizes payments and brings more security to beneficiaries.

In this way, the chip will allow withdrawals from Caixa ATMs or 24h, and the debit function will allow purchases in establishments and payment directly with the card, without having to withdraw the amount.

What free banking services does the card offer?

It is possible to access the following free banking services through the Auxílio Brasil card:

What is the minimum loan amount for Auxílio Brasil?

Payment of purchases in the debit function;

Two withdrawals per month at an ATM, lottery unit and/or Caixa Aqui correspondent;

Two withdrawals from banks 24 hours a month;

Three transfers to other bank accounts per month;

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts; and

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix.

How to register the Auxílio Brasil card password?

When the card is delivered, it comes with a card holder with instructions on how to register the password.

In this way, the registration of the password must be carried out at Caixa branches, in the lottery or through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS), accessing the option “Create card password”.

How to unlock the Auxílio Brasil card?

It is only possible to unblock the card at lottery houses or Caixa branches.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / Ministry of Citizenship