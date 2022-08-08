How to have a Nubank virtual credit card?

Check out how to apply for a Nubank virtual card and what are the main advantages of this benefit.

Nubank’s virtual credit card was launched in December 2017 with the aim of making customers save time and increase the ease of shopping online. In addition, the card can be added to digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay to make contactless purchases at physical establishments.

In this way, the card works like a second credit or debit card, but has a different number, security code (CVV) and expiration date than the physical card. Despite this, it is connected to the same limit as the Nubank card, so before making any purchase, whether online or not, it is necessary to check if there is a balance in the account.

Virtual credit card benefits

Check out the main advantages of the Nubank virtual card:

In case of problems with your physical card, the virtual card remains active for online purchases;

The virtual card can be unlocked within 4 days after registration, that is, it is not necessary to wait for the physical card to arrive;

The virtual card is not disposable, that is, it is possible to use it in applications and websites to make payments without changing all entries;

It is possible to generate the card through the bank application and avoid queues and bureaucratic processes;

The virtual card is like a second card as it is linked with the same limit and invoice as the physical card.

How to apply for a virtual credit card?

Any Nubank user can purchase this service, just follow these steps:

Access the application; Select the “my cards” tab; Tap on “create virtual card”; After that, just name the card.

After following these steps, the card will be ready to use.

Pix Scheduling

Recently, Nubank customers can schedule transactions via Pix for frequently used keys. This new feature is now available for Android and iOS. However, it is worth mentioning that, initially, the function will only have a monthly frequency, that is, it will only be possible to schedule one transfer for each recurring key per month.

