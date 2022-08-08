Hulk’s criticism of defenders ruffles Atletico. On the eve of the ‘life or death’ game against Palmeiras – Prisma



Hulk passed the point.

His outbursts against the team are not encouraging his teammates. On the contrary. The tension has increased due to the delicate moment that the Atletico Mineiro Is living.

With the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo.

The club’s fall in the Brazilian, occupying only seventh place.

And now, with the team playing poorly, they will play the most important game of 2022, this Wednesday, at Allianz Parque, against palm trees. In the first match, in Belo Horizonte, Atlético won by 2 to 0, dominated the match, but took the tie in 2 to 2.





“If I’m stronger scoring goals, fighting up front, fighting, I’ll do that. I won’t go back there to get the ball, because otherwise I’ll complicate my team. to do that. In other words, to do the simple thing. Beans and rice, sometimes, is much more important than making it up all the time.”

“It’s time to be ashamed of yourself.”

“Having more maturity and more experience.”

“Or else we’ll be regretting it all the time.”





Hulk’s words, after yesterday’s defeat, in the heart of Mineirão, against Athletico Paranaense, had a lot of repercussion in the Belo Horizonte press. They reached the teammates. Especially the defenders, who are constantly failing since the passing of the sacked coach, Turco Mohamed.

The Minas Gerais critic highlights that the billionaire patrons, responsible for the signing of Atletico players, had as their main focus players from the middle to the front. And they didn’t invest so much in defenders and defensive midfielders.

The statistic shows that Atlético Mineiro in 2022 is very unbalanced. For the tenth time, yesterday, he came out ahead on the scoreboard and ended up not being able to stay ahead at the end of the match.

There is a clear imbalance in the quality of the midfield team, in relation to their defense.

The team exposes itself too much to counterattacks, even winning.





Cuca already understood this dynamic, but his working time is too short to reverse this trend. Of course, he will do everything so that Atlético Mineiro can beat Palmeiras and also get personal revenge, since it was Abel Ferreira’s team that took the team out of the Libertadores final in 2021.

The coach will change the athletican marking system.

But first, he’ll have to manage the discomfort caused by Hulk’s public complaints.

Cuca already had problems with the media striker in 2021. They had to talk seriously, alone, to get it right. At the time, Hulk didn’t like how he was being cast to privilege Diego Costa.





The coach does not accept public criticism of sectors of the team. Not for such an important player, who exposed his teammates. And he brought the heavy atmosphere to the eve of the decision against the favorite Palmeiras.

He avoided attacking his defensive system, which broke down yesterday. And it has been failing constantly since taking over from Turco Mohamed.

“Nobody is feeling bad in the player’s head and being happy with the results of the players. If they come here (in the press) and expose it, it won’t do anyone any good. They are the ones who can give the answer in the next games. suffered with the defeat. I will never come here to publicly criticize them. But, internally, I will demand yes, in what they can and should improve”, said Cuca, giving reason to Hulk, but sending the indirect. Charges cannot be for the microphones.

Clever, as someone who knows how to manipulate the media, Cuca tried to ‘give the headlines’ to journalists, when talking about Palmeiras’ favoritism, in the match the day after tomorrow.

“It’s the best team in Libertadores, which scored the most points. It’s having a magical, wonderful moment. It’s good with the fans and the press. They came here and had the fortune to score two goals in that painful draw. They leave as favorites at their home.”

“It is unquestionable that you give favoritism to Palmeiras. Let them be mad at me, our own fans. Palmeiras are favorites on Wednesday. He has the knife and cheese in his hand to cut on Wednesday.”





After disguising, taking the focus off Hulk’s complaints, the coach will have a meeting with all the athletes later today. To try to end this tense atmosphere that the main player of the team is creating. Worsening the situation of defeats. Increasing the internal pressure for the confrontation against Palmeiras.

Cuca knows that his team has the potential to make history on Wednesday.

But as long as it solves the chronic problem of misalignment in the defensive sector.

And may the Hulk control himself.

Do not publicly criticize Atlético defenders.

Because everyone knows that criticism is for them.

The mining disunity would be one more weapon…

For the cruel Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira..



