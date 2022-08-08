In a bikini, Larissa Manoela poses on her knees and makes her panties get stuck in her butt: “The height of beauty”

A kitten! The actress Larissa Manoelareturned to delight followers this Sunday (7) by sharing a sensational video of his vacation in Italy. the protagonist of Beyond the Illusion enjoyed a few days in the European country and decided to gather unforgettable moments in a recording made on Instagram.

Full of curves, the ex-SBT appeared in a purple bikini-style hang glider beyond low cut. She was filmed on a boat ride while sensualizing and putting her body to play.

Larissa Manoela She clicked on her knees and lifted her butt, making her panties almost disappear behind her. She even recorded herself lying down, giving a close-up on her cleavage.

The cat also showed some of the paradisiacal walks along the Italian coast. She filmed a tour of a cave, the transparent sea and of course the hot summer weather.

“My paradise meeting a paradise”the boyfriend drooled André Luiz Frambach in the comments. “Peak of Beauty”, praised a fan. “Cat”applauded another.

HOW MUCH LOVE

actress’s boyfriend Larissa Manoelathe also actor André Luiz Frambach received a very special affection from the loved one on the night of this Thursday (04) and enchanted the followers once and for all by sharing the moment on social networks.

On her Instagram profile, the artist published a sequence of clicks in which she appears enjoying a waterfall bath with the singer and while receiving a special kiss at eye level.

