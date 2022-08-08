In a few days, she was left with her body paralyzed by a rare disease – 07/08/2022

With pain in her teeth, liver and other parts of her body, secretary Sabrina Medeiros, 27, was diagnosed with a rare disease just before the covid-19 pandemic exploded in Brazil. The symptoms were evolving and, because of that, she was unable to move her body from the neck down and remained hospitalized for several months in the ICU. Next, she tells how she was discharged and the rehabilitation process she goes through to this day.

“Before I had the first symptoms, I had a normal life. I’ve been working since I was 18, I have a degree in executive secretariat, I had a master’s degree and had an independent and active life.

Just before the pandemic, I started to feel toothache, back pain and also abdominal pain. I was admitted to the hospital on February 2nd and they were initially treated as a food infection.

The pain was extremely strong, a discomfort in the liver region, as if it were squeezing the belly. I had several tests and there was a small change in my blood.

Then, I had an appointment with a neurologist, who had already seen cases of porphyria, and he asked about the color of my urine. I remember it was a very dark black color.

He gave the diagnosis of porphyria, which is a rare disease that is confused with other illnesses. It was the first time we had heard of this condition and mine was classified as acute intermittent.

I didn’t have a closed diagnosis on what caused the problem in my body. It is believed to have been caused by an infection in my tooth, due to a botched root canal treatment.

Disease evolution

Image: Personal archive

In a few days, the disease developed, I had a seizure and the most severe of all was when I started to lose muscle strength and stopped moving from the neck down. I was immobile and, due to the loss of strength in my muscles, I stopped walking and eating.

At first, I was intubated and communicated through my eyes. After I removed the intubation attachment, I had the tracheostomy, I tried to speak, but I couldn’t even whisper. I remember feeling very hot, looking at the blanket and at my boyfriend trying to understand.

I couldn’t be discharged and it only got worse. I lost 15 pounds or even more because of it. I became very thin, without strength and remained in the ICU for two months.

I didn’t black out at any time and the neurological part was not affected. She was a conscious oriented, as the doctors said. I only had two seizure episodes, but no neurological damage.

There is a list of medicines that patients who have porphyria cannot take and, as they initially treated my case as a food infection, I could not take some basic medicines such as dipyrone, Plasil, Dramamin, and even then I ended up consuming it. I believe these medications made the situation worse.

She didn’t believe in getting better

Every day it was hard to believe I was going to recover. I thought I was never going to get out of there. From the moment the disease started to get worse, I felt a certain despair, especially when I could no longer move. I believed I was going to die and cried a lot.

To reassure me, my mother sought to know the history of other patients who recovered and, at that moment, I began to believe that I would get better and that it would be temporary.

Image: Personal archive

Of the four months I was hospitalized, two and a half months were in the ICU. Before the pandemic, she was entitled to have a visitor every day, and who could take turns every 12 hours. However, she later changed, because of health protocols. There was a relay between my mother, brothers, my boyfriend, aunts and cousins.

I remember listening to everything and once I heard nurses talking, and one of them said he admired my boyfriend for always being there, every day — he was the one who spent the most time with me. They said there was a husband who wouldn’t even see his wife and he was there, all the time, from admission to my rehabilitation.

improvement and recovery

The discharge process happened due to the pandemic. I had recovered a little, and as Covid-19 was advanced, it was safer to continue my rehabilitation at home. As of June, I started physical therapy at my home. I also started a neurological follow-up at another hospital.

In physiotherapy, it was painful, due to atrophy, but it is a very big evolution. There are very few things I can’t do alone these days. Last year, the doctor allowed me to go to the gym.

Image: Personal archive

My recovery has been massive, and these days I need little help. I managed to regain almost all the weight I had lost and I no longer use any type of medication. Porphyria is treated with changes in routine, diet and medical follow-up.

Today I consult with hematologists, neurologists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists. Sporadically, with an orthopedist.”

What is porphyria?

Porphyrias are a group of rare and complex metabolic diseases mainly caused by hereditary dysregulation. Each represents a defect in one of the eight enzymes in the heme biosynthesis pathway, resulting in the accumulation of organic compounds, or pathway intermediates, called porphyrins.

The heme group is produced in all animal tissues, mainly in the bone marrow and liver, and is important for the transport of oxygen. About 80% of this group is present in hemoglobin, which resides in red blood cells and is known to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues.

Considered rare, the incidence and prevalence of porphyrias are unknown and only a portion of the population develops symptoms. The most prevalent and common form of all is acute intermittent porphyria.

The disease is divided into two major groups: cutaneous and non-cutaneous porphyrias. In the latter, it is classified as acute intermittent porphyria and also called ALA dehydratase deficiency porphyria. In the cutaneous form, there are known types such as tardive porphyria, hepatoerythropoietic porphyria, variegate porphyria, hereditary coproporphyria, congenital erythropoietic porphyria, erythropoietic protoporphyria and chromosomal dominant protoporphyria.

Symptoms may vary with each type of porphyria. Some forms have periods of crisis, or also called attacks of symptoms and are interspersed with phases with less prominent or imperceptible signs.

In attacks, the signs and symptoms of acute porphyrias involve the nervous system, abdomen, or both (neurovisceral). These episodes usually take hours or days to set in and can last for many weeks. In women, it may be related to the menstrual period.

The signs of the disease are often non-specific at the beginning of the attack and can appear as insomnia, fatigue, constipation and a sensation described as a difficulty in thinking. After this phase, patients often have severe abdominal pain and vomiting, often confused with renal colic, appendicitis, and gallstones.

Patients may also have weakness, which usually starts in the legs and arms, but can be generalized and even lead to respiratory failure. Motor axonal neuropathy can be very severe and extremely long lasting in some cases.

Symptoms such as headache, tingling, neuropsychiatric mood changes and epileptic seizures may also occur during this period.

There is still no cure, but specific treatments for the problem. Initial therapy occurs to identify the presence of a possible triggering agent of the crisis and to remove or minimize effects such as caloric intake, long-chain carbohydrates, withdrawal of medications and treatment of infections.

To treat pain, it should be done with medications that do not have the potential to worsen symptoms. In some cases, repeat abdominal surgical procedures are required. It is also recommended to follow up with hematologists, neurologists or dermatologists, in this case when the problem is in the skin.

In cases of cutaneous presentation, sun exposure should be avoided or, if this is not possible, protect the areas with clothes or sunscreens with a high protection factor.

Sources: Leonardo Valenteneurologist and professor of medicine at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná) and Guilherme Perinihematologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP).