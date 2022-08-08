In an interview with CNN, Roger Waters says Biden is a war criminal and Taiwan is part of China (video)

In an interview with Michael Smerconish, musician Roger Waters, ex-Pink Floyd, claimed that Joe Biden “is putting gasoline on fire in relation to Ukraine” edit

247 – In an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish, musician Roger Waters, ex-Pink Floyd, justified why he presents US President Joe Biden as a war criminal in his shows.

According to him, the US president “is putting gasoline on the fire in relation to Ukraine. It is a great crime, because the US does not encourage Zelensky to negotiate, removing the need for this horrible war that kills I don’t know how many Ukrainians.”

Regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, Waters also said that it is “action and reaction by NATO, which advanced to the Russian border, which they promised they would not do when Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from Eastern Europe”.

“Think what the US would do if the Chinese put nuclear missiles in Mexico and Canada,” he continued. Regarding the Americans’ tension with the Chinese government, Waters said that China “is not encircling Taiwan, as Taiwan is part of China.”

He even criticized the idea presented by Smerconish about the supposed liberating role of the United States in World War II, in which Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany was defeated.

For the musician, the US does not play a role as a liberator in World War II and “the Russians had already won the damn war by that point.” [entrada dos norte-americanos, em 1941]”. “Don’t forget, 23 million Russians died protecting you and me from the Nazi threat,” she recalled.

