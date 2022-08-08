In live, Caetano Veloso confirms “fleeting” cases with men

posted on 08/08/2022 10:50



(credit: Reproduction/Globoplay)

On August 7, the singer, songwriter and one of the greats of MBP, Caetano Veloso, celebrated 80 years with his sister, singer Maria Bethânia, and his children, Moreno Veloso, Tom Veloso and Zeca Veloso. During the broadcast of a show, available on Globoplay, the artist sang his greatest hits and commented on various aspects of his life.

In one of the moments, Caetano commented on the songs he made during his exile in London at the time of the dictatorship. Also, before singing the song seven thousand timestowards the end of the celebration, Caetano commented on the women and men who were important in his life.





“I’m 80 years old and I’m happy to sing the song I’m going to sing now. I made it for Moreno’s mother, Dedé (Andréa Gadelha), when I was still married to her and I have absolute gratitude for the things that happened to me. … Paulinha, who is the mother of the other two (Tom and Zeca) and other women who were very important to me in my life and some guys too, rarer, and usually fleeting, but no less important”, he said. The audience applauded the speech afterwards.

The singer’s birthday special was led by singer IZA and several names in Brazilian music were present in the audience such as Gilberto Gil, Lulu Santos, Djavan and Vanessa da Mata. In addition to actors such as Jesuíta Barbosa, Sophie Charlotte, Daniel Oliveira, Sabrina Sato, Cauã Reymond and former BBB Juliette.