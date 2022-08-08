In Miami, Juju Salimeni uses a thong to show that her butt beats the Melon Woman

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

You know how to be bold! Juju Salimeni is on vacation in the United States and enjoying the summer in Miami. This Saturday (06), the former panicat decided to break the internet with a sequence of clicks that left the Instagram crowd drooling while the muse renewed her tan.

+ Behind the scenes, Juju Salimeni threatens to lower her pants to flaunt her defined body

Stylish as always, the model set the trend with her super colorful and flashy beachwear. Juju bet on the neon colors and wore a bikini that needs no comment, showing even more her sculptural shape while she was clicked facing the sea.

“You don’t even know how to play, the greatest abundance I’ve ever seen”, joked a follower in the comments of the publication. “I wasn’t expecting all this volume”, reacted another shocked netizen. “It was just such a big body in my life”, lamented another fan of the muse. Check out the photos:

Juju Salimeni’s boyfriend detonates Caio Castro after controversy

Knight! Recently, a controversy involving actor Caio Castro came to light on social media after he claimed that he did not pay the dinner bill with the women he was in a relationship with. The subject was talked about and the bodybuilder Diogo Basaglia, boyfriend of Juju Salimeni, decided to expose his opinion about the fuss.

“I think I got this question a lot for dating a totally independent and successful person. I understand his point of view, but I think he was very blunt in his placement. Everyone does what they think is right, and that comes a lot from the person’s upbringing. If I invite someone to dinner, especially if it’s the first dinner, it would never cross my mind to split the bill. I’ve been with Juliana for a long time and I never let her buy me dinner. After all, paying that bill won’t change anything in my life or hers. There is a difference between chivalry and machismo,” Diogo began on his Instagram.

“I’m seeing many famous people hitting the kid, talking a lot, wanting to cancel the kid. Everyone does what they think is right. If you don’t like it, if he asks you to dinner, you won’t. Simple”, concluded Diogo in his position.

