In the cast of ‘Travessia’, Giovanna Antonelli puts on megahair and changes her look; see before and after | fashion & beauty

Giovanna Antonelli has a new look! In the cast of Travessia, the actress underwent a transformation that lasted about five hours.
Our muse put 55 cm of hair under the care of Nelma Véoexpert mega hair.
In addition to lengthening the strands, Giovanna coppered the locks.
“I love to be always in transformation, reinventing myself and playing with my various versions”, said the actress.
Giovanna Antonelli puts on megahair and changes her look; see before and after — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram and Publicity / Vinicius Mochizuki / Estar Comunicação
Dona Helo is coming, you know?
Giovanna Antonelli covered the wires — Photo: Vinicius Mochizuki / Estar Comunicação
Those who love soap operas don’t forget how fun the scenes of Dona Helo, Stênio and Creuza in Hail George.
There is good news for the novelists on duty is that Gloria Perez decided to bring back the trio of the soap opera shown in 2012 for Travessia, its new feuilleton that will fill the vacancy of Pantanal at 9.
To Gshow, the actress told how the invitation for this return came about! Play the video below.
Giovanna Antonelli comments on Glória Perez’s invitation to Travessia