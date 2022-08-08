Invest to live on passive income in 20 years

Financial independence is a focus for many investors. But how to achieve this goal in two decades? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues makes a simulation to know the approximate amount you would need to invest to achieve this goal.

Consider interest rate above inflation

In the program, Vivian did a simulation to show how much you would need to invest to achieve financial independence. For this, she detailed information such as the amount you have invested now, amount you invest every month, investment time (in months) and annual real interest rate (above inflation).

For example:

Amount you have invested now: BRL 100,000

Amount you invest every month: BRL 1,000

Time in months: 240 (20 years)

Annual real interest rate (above inflation): 4% per year. This is a reference rate that can be found in investments available in the market, says Vivian.

In this case, the accumulated equity is R$ 582.9 thousand. “This is a value for today. Certainly, 20 years from now, this value will be higher, but it will buy the same thing that R$ 582 thousand buys today”, he says. It is always necessary to consider that inflation eats up part of the ability to buy things and pay bills over time.

According to her, the simulator shows that the real passive income (above inflation) would be R$ 1,908. “That is, if you have R$100,000 today and invest R$1,000 per month, 20 years from now you can start taking R$1,908 per month. she says. That is, the amount invested remains there. The person uses only what is generated from income above inflation.

The financial planner says it’s important to always consider the interest rate above inflation and think about inflation for the period – whether 20 years or any other.

She also taught an account to know how much you need to accumulate to be able to retire, according to what monthly income you want to have. See this account here.

stamp the money

A tip to start investing and achieving financial independence is to direct your money as soon as it lands in your account. You have to think, before you even get your salary, how much of your money goes to fixed expenses, how much goes to investments — financial reserve, retirement, wealth accumulation — how much goes to variable expenses, and so on, she says. .

According to her, you must “stamp” your money. For example, if your dream is to live on income and also travel every year, when it comes to directing the money, you should stamp a part for each of these goals — a part for travel and another part for investments.

“It is worth stamping this investment that is being made according to the objective and use of this money, because you have less chance of using it for something else”, he says.

