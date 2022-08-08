IPI: Toyota also lowers the price of Yaris and Yaris Sedan

Toyota also reduced the prices of the Yaris and Yaris Sedan models in the domestic market in August, due to the IPI cut, promoted by the federal government at the end of July.

This benefited the sector with a real discount of just over 24% on cars and light commercial vehicles, in addition to more than 4 thousand products.

Like the Corolla and Corolla Cross, the Yaris hatchback was not reduced in all versions, with the entry-level XL getting even more expensive, costing R$93,590 from R$93,190, up from R$400.

The XS went from BRL 103,690 to BRL 102,990, a cut of BRL 700, while the top-of-the-line XLS went from BRL 115,190 to BRL 114,390, a decrease of BRL 800.

In the case of the Yaris Sedan, the reduction in the XL was R$100, falling from R$97,390 to R$93,290.

The XS fell from R$107,190 to R$106,490, down R$700, while the XLS fell by R$800, from R$119,490 to R$118,690.

In both, the 1.5 Dual VVT-i Flex engine is the only option, with 105 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 110 horsepower with vegetable fuel, both at 5,600 rpm.

The torques are 14.3 kgfm for gasoline and 14.9 kgfm for ethanol, both obtained at 4,000 rpm.

With a simulated seven-speed CVT transmission, the 2023 Toyota Yaris can have paddle shifts, depending on the version, as well as an electric sunroof, multimedia, on-board computer with cost calculator, among others.

Manufactured in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, the two models of the Yaris family are important for Toyota to maintain a good volume produced in Brazil, but their future here is still uncertain.

Toyota Yaris 2023 and Yaris Sedan 2023 – Prices