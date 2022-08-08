Is there a better telescope than the James Webb?

Since the first images of James Webb were released in early July, all astronomy fans have been discussing is the promise of a revolution in the new space telescope.

And no less; after all, James Webb really represents a leap in our ability to study and understand the universe, from the formation of planets around stars to the birth of the first galaxies.

But is this space observatory the ultimate answer, the telescope to wipe out all other telescopes? Of course!

Scientists are hard at work to take the next step, and build the next super-powered telescopes. And the biggest telescopes on Earth, to be built over the next decade, come in a trio: the 24-meter Giant Magellanic Telescope (GMT), the Thirty-Meter Telescope (TMT) of, well, 30 meters, and the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), with extreme 39 meters in diameter.

The observatories will be located in traditional places, already known for their clear skies, ideal for astronomical research. The TMT will likely be installed in Hawaii, while the other two will be built in the Chilean desert.

The telescopes are budgeted at approximately $1 billion each. We can see, then, that these are large projects.

For comparison, the world’s largest telescope is currently around 10 meters in diameter.

Like James Webb, this triad of observatories will be a huge leap in our observational potential.

The GMT even has national institutional participation: Fapesp, the science funding agency in the state of São Paulo, invested around US$ 45 million in the observatory, guaranteeing 5% of its use for researchers from São Paulo.

The ELT also has national participation, although in another way: I and other Brazilian colleagues coordinated international teams in the construction of a spectrograph to investigate the evolution of galaxies from the Big Bang to the present day.

It is important to understand that, at the end of the day, there is not necessarily one telescope that is better than the other. Of course, the James Webb is a unique and particularly powerful instrument, but in many ways it is more limited and smaller than what we can build on the Earth’s surface.

To study the chemical composition of the stars, for example, it is better to have a large telescope than a space observatory. Thus, the trump card of astronomy is to use both observatories together: the James Webb, for example, will find the first galaxies in the universe, and the giant telescopes will investigate their physicochemical properties.

For this reason, the US National Academy of Sciences listed the GMT and TMT as priorities for the next decade, in a survey carried out with the academic community. This no doubt contributed to the recent funding of $205 million to ensure the GMT is completed.

The ELT, on the other hand, is led by the European Southern Observatory consortium, and has already secured funding, with an expected opening in 2027.

This will be a decade of great revolutions in astronomy, no doubt. James Webb is just the beginning!