Is there still time to sign up for Pix Caminhoneiro? Look here!

The federal government confirmed the date of transfer of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (Good Trucker) or Pix Trucker as it became popularly known.

The amount of the aid was set at R$1,000 and is expected to serve 900,000 autonomous cargo carriers by December. However, this month, the first two installments of the benefit, referring to the months of July and August, will be paid together, totaling transfers of R$ 2 thousand.

Pix Trucker Calendar – complete and updated

Check out the schedule of transfers of the benefit to eligible drivers below:

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th

Who can withdraw Pix Trucker?

The rules for participating in the program are:

Be an autonomous cargo carrier duly registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022.

Professionals with a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

How will payments be made?

According to the ordinance published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, 3, responsible for regulating the BEm Caminhoneiro, payments will be made to workers through digital social savings account.

Caixa Econômica Federal will be in charge of the deposits, which will take place via Caixa Tem application. Funds not moved within 90 days, counted from the deposit date, will return to the Union’s coffers.

Is there still time to sign up to receive Pix Trucker?

There is no need to register to receive the aid. This is because truck drivers’ data are sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which is linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Therefore, before releasing the payments, the ministry will verify which drivers are entitled to the benefits. According to ANTT, the list of truck drivers who are active in the RNTR-C will be sent monthly to the ministry.

Drivers whose registration status is “pending” or “suspended” can regularize the registration on the ANTT website.