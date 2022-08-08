Isabel Teixeira, Maria Bruaca of ‘Pantanal’, is moved by the tribute of her children on Sunday with Huck

Actress Isabel Teixeira, the Maria Bruaca of ‘Pantanal’, received a beautiful tribute last Sunday with Huck (7), deservedly for the great success she has been doing with her character in the prime time of Globo. On the stage of the program, she received statements and several testimonials from friends and family. The emotion was due to the tributes of the children Diego, 18 years old, and Flora, 11 years old.

They recorded statements for the mother that were shown during her participation in the show. “I’m recording this video to talk about what you represent to me. You taught me to focus, be patient… What reminds me of you would be all the times we were together, that we made the day just for girls, that we read, we draw, we watch the newspaper… I miss you!”said little Flora.

Then the eldest son, Diego, spoke about having gone to study in the United States: “Mom, a memory that always comes to my mind is that of rigidity, a very rigid and strong mother too. You relied a lot on my grandmother, who is your mother. And now that I’m going to study abroad, in the United States, college, I think it’s going to be a very good, very new, cool experience. It will be difficult to get used to it. I will be there and you here”he declared, making the actress get emotional.

The boy even finished with a show of pride: “My turn to say ‘wow, what a pride!’ You are in a very cool place, which you fought a lot to get, pride is on both sides”, declared the young man. Faced with so many testimonies, Isabel Teixeira was moved: “They are very cool. You can’t even imagine! What a beautiful gift!”said the actress.