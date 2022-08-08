‘It’s for dreaming of everything’

Barcelona thrashed Pumas 6-0 this Sunday (7th) in a friendly at Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy

The performance of barcelona at 6-0 win over Pumas-MEX, this Sunday (7), for the Joan Gamper Trophyat Camp Nou, left the Catalan sports press in the clouds.

The newspaper Sport World joked with the team’s new sponsor, the streaming musical Spotifyand stated that fans heard “heavenly music” with the performance blaugrana.

“The music is already starting to sound in the Spotify Camp Nou. It’s heavenly music. O rock n Roll by Lewandowski, the delicious opera by Pedri, the samba by Raphinha or the waltz by Dembélé, which again scored. The team showed a wide repertoire of songs, which accompanied Barcelona without their debut in front of the crowd of the season,” he wrote.

already the diary sport stated that the match served to “return hope” to the Barcelona fan, after seasons below criticism in recent years.

In the vehicle’s view, the “new Barça” showed fans that it is possible to “dream about everything” in the coming months.

“Barça won and convinced Joan Gamper, which was the last try before the start of the real year”, he stressed.

“Highlight for the Pedri-Lewandowski partnership, a connection that promises to bring many joys to the coolies“, he added.

Now, Barcelona prepares for the debut of the 2022/23 season of LaLigain which he will try to take the title out of the hands of the Real Madrid.

The competition, which is broadcast by ESPN at the Star+starts next weekend.