ITUB4 and BBSE3 release results tomorrow; Will they prove they are the best in the industry? See what to expect – Money Times

Itau (ITUB4) and BB Security (BBSE3) release their results next Monday with great optimism on the part of analysts. Here’s what to expect from the second quarter.

Itau

In a recent reporta Eleven revised its projections for banks and placed the Itau like your favorite.

According to the broker, the result of the second quarter of the Itau will be slightly positive due to the strong growth in the loan portfolio and net interest income with customers, which analysts expect to be maintained, offsetting the estimated quarterly drop of more than 50% in the margin with the market.

According to analysts,For the remainder of 2022, the bank is projected to continue expanding its credit portfolio, although at a slower pace compared to the previous year, being driven by credit for individuals, with emphasis on payroll loans.

To the greatO Itaú Unibanco should present a good result “driven by good revenue dynamics, reversing some years of stagnant revenue”

Eduardo Nishio and Bruno Bandiera, specialists who signed the report, calculate a profit of R$ 7.44 billion in 2Q22, growth of 13.8% in the annual comparison and 1.1% compared to the previous quarter, “indicating a ROE ( Return on Equity) of a robust 20.3%”, they explain. The numbers must be the result of a “good combination of profit growth and high profitability”.

According to analysts gives Activate InvestmentsO Itau will have a 3.6% growth in banking product, due to a 5.1% increase in service revenues and a 7.7% increase in insurance, pension plan and capitalization revenues.

“We also expect an increase of 4.5% in the cost of credit and 2.6% in other operating expenses”, he says.

Despite that, the BTG does not project surprising resultsbut he thinks the numbers may come a little above the model projected by analysts, of net income of R$ 7.4 billion (+0.4% y/t and +13% y/y).

Origination in payroll-deductible loans should surprise upwards, evaluates the BTGwhile the housing market and credit card loans are expected to continue to grow.

Analysts expect the Itau show good cost control by contributing to opex (operating expenses).

“Overall, results are still expected to come in line with the guidance“, they complete.

BB Security

In the view of Inter ResearchO BB Security will show a positive result, with a net income of R$ 1,172 billion (up 55.5% in the year) with a ROAE (return on equity) of 58%.

“The company should report a good commercial performance, driven by a good demand in the insurance market and also by the re-pricing of policies considering an inflationary scenario and greater risks”, he states.

Also according to analyst Matheus Amaral, the consolidated result should be positive, impacted by the lower claims ratio in the personal line and by the better financial result in the subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.