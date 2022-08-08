‘I’ve been single for 8 years, I need to date’

On air in “Face and courage”, Kaysar Dadour plays a fearless and dedicated stuntman, but who always falls, has an accident and makes mistakes. However, he doesn’t hesitate to get up and try one more time. A beautiful and well-known metaphor for a life lesson. In the real world, Syrian also follows this keynote. The actor, singer and former BBB, who arrived in Brazil after fleeing the war in his country, says he is not afraid, he faces everything. But there is an exception…

— I’ve been single for eight years, I need to date. I want to break this fear and this distrust that I have. I can’t open up, you know? I was with someone for a short time, I was going to open up, but it didn’t work out and more trauma came, I cringed at the time — he explains, who left a great love in Syria, in 2011, when he left his country.

After that, Kaysar lived in Ukraine, where he had his last relationship with a Russian woman. But again a war interrupted a love in his life. With conflicts between the country and Russia, in 2014, his ex-girlfriend returned to her homeland, and Kaysar came to Brazil. The artist continues to believe that he will overcome this issue.

— One day you’ll call me and ask: “Kaysar, tell me about this relationship” — he suggests to the Extra Session.

In the role of Kaká Bezerra from “Cara e courage”, he will also have love issues. Soon, the public will know that Regina (Mel Lisboa) was his first girlfriend, when they were poor, lived in Guaratiba and were known as Regininha Cambito and Kaká Aleluia. The villain, then, will use the boy’s interest to try to get information about the folder with documents she is looking for so much.

‘He’s a fool!’ And in love with Regina too — he sums up.

Kaká Bezerra (Kaysar Dadour) points the door of the intelligence room to Regina (Mel Lisboa) Photo: PAULO BELOTE / Rede Globo / Disclosure

For the stunt role, Kaysar lost 12kg and then gained 5kg of muscle. This, of their own volition.

“I wasn’t asked to slim down all this. I wanted. I didn’t break the diet any day! I closed my mouth too much. My face thinned. It even looked like I did facial harmonization — he says, who also had to give up the long beard he had cultivated for two years.

Behind the scenes of the seven o’clock soap opera, Kaysar won over the cast and was invited by Marcelo Serrado to sing in his colleague’s shows. On one of those occasions, he interpreted “Girl from Ipanema” in Arabic and surprised! His singing career goes hand in hand with that of an actor, and he prepares new funk compositions to show in Brazil and other songs to be released in the Middle East:

— My thing is animation, I want to get people excited with my music.

open minded

After “BBB 18”, Kaysar, who comes from a Christian family, brought her parents and sister to Brazil. They live in Curitiba, where the artist, who lives in Rio, goes whenever he can.

— Syria has 10% Christian population. Here I go to Catholic and Evangelical churches,” he explains, who turned 33 last month.

Kaysar with parents and sister Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Kaysar says that, since he arrived, one of his causes in Brazil is to fight prejudice against people from Arab countries like his:

— I explain that they are not all terrorists. There’s good and bad there, like anywhere else. Unfortunately, it has this reputation, but when it comes to traveling, everyone wants to go to Dubai.

The artist is also attuned to other social agendas in Brazil. He talks to three friends: a man, a woman and a transvestite:

“They give me their visions, so I can evolve and speak without hurting.