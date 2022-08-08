Jô Soares, precursor of talk show in Brazil, interviewed established and new artists | Fantastic

In April 2000, Jo Soares – what died in the early hours of Friday (5) – returned to Globo with the Jo talk show . The first chat was with journalist Roberto Marinho, a personal friend. In the audience, ready to be interviewed that first night, were actor Tarcísio Meira, former goalkeeper Dida and singer Marisa Monte.

For the next 16 years, people of all kinds sat on the couch in the studio to talk and tell Jô about stories. Naturally, the presenter asked questions that normally nobody asks. Novice and established artists alike knew that a few minutes with Jô were a passport to even more success.

The art of the great interviewer who taught Brazilian viewers to enjoy smart chatting on TV. O Jo talk show was the most successful talk show on Brazilian TV. Many people grew up watching the Jo talk showwhich ran until December 2016 – one of the best parts of Brazilian TV history.

Pedro Bial inherited Jô’s schedule, but says he is not a successor; he is a fan of the interviewer Jô and the program genre he follows.

“A talk show is different from an interview. Jô did not follow the journalistic agenda. Jô, many times the guy would go there with the book to launch, wanting to talk about his book. But Jô wanted to talk about something that he was curious about, that he thought the public would be curious about”, says Pedro Bial.

Willem Van Weerelt directed Jô Soares programs for 27 years, since the time of SBT, where Jô created the program Jô Soares Onze e Meia. Together, Jô and Willen did numerous interviews. Methodical, the director cataloged thousands of them.

“Practically 15 thousand. I remember a few that marked me that way. Jean-Claude Van Damme… The trio, isn’t it? Hebe, Lolita and Nair Bello were, you can imagine, went down in history”, recalls Willem.

See some testimonials from those who were interviewed by Jô Soares and from people who worked with him:

Ernesto Paglia, journalist: “When you were invited to give an interview on Programa do Jô, you knew you would have the privilege of talking to a great professional, an elegant, cultured, welcoming, generous interviewer. But, also, a conductor, who set the tone of the interviews, which was not always what was expected by the interviewee.”

Luciano Huck, presenter: “Regardless of who sat on that sofa, he was always very generous in trying to make the interviewee show his sunniest side, you know? The brighter side, the more fun side. So anything became entertainment.”

Tom Cavalcante, comedian: “I cherish the compliments he used to give me, as a way of guiding me. Not as a way of extolling vanity, no, but he made very technical comments, sometimes in relation to my work. So sometimes I would send him a tape of one of my shows, and he would make some corrections.”

Luis Alexander Rubio, the waiter Alex: “The love for what he did, that also left a great legacy. My wife said I always repeat the same thing. It’s true, you always have to say what’s really valuable, what Jô gave us and it was love. Love, love for the people, love for the country. It’s not that he loved his Brazil.”

Saxophonist Derico remembers the day he started working with Jô: “It was a remarkable day in my life, because I woke up that day, I was unemployed and I was not a father, and my day ended, I was at Jô and it was father of my son Felipe, who is now 32 years old.”

Listen to Fantastic podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.