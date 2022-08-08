José do Vale: Pelosi landed in Taiwan but could lead to drug shortages in the US and the rest of the world

By José do Vale Pinheiro Feitosa*, special for Viomundo

The tension caused this week by the landing of a US military plane in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, taking on board Nancy Pelosi, the third character in the hierarchy of state power, has so many side effects that if the episode were medicine, it would not be approved by the control bodies.

It turns out that if Dona Nancy Pelosi were a user of continuous medication or needed a specific medication, for example, an antibiotic for an eventual infection, she would be in tension due to her provocative landing, like the rest of humanity.

To simplify our life, we use drugs from two main categories: synthetic and biotechnological ones. Most of them serve large groups of diseases (cardiology, pulmonology, oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, orthopedics and other applications).

Medicines can be controlled by the State for universal use in its population (as in the SUS, here in Brazil) or be free trade. And there are two types of technological authorization: branded drugs and generics.

To date, the global drug market is distributed according to logistics and demand and consumption characteristics in five major groups of countries: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East-Africa and South America.

It’s worth warning. I’m talking about drugs and not prosthetic materials, orthopedic screws, physical resources for imaging exams, radioisotopes, etc. All of them very important in public health and in the practice of medicine.

Returning to medicines, including immunobiologicals and biotechnological resources.

We need to keep in mind that there is a world market for these products, with interdependent production chains, but with a strategic characteristic.

The entire range of these features is based on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, known by the acronym IFA. It is the Active Principle of medicines, whose market is concentrated in Asia.

Hence the huge side effect of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Since Trump and the devastating Covid-19 epidemic, Americans have woken up in the middle of a nightmare.

They had lost all their internal productive capacity. They controlled practically nothing of the active ingredients of the medicines and the entire production scale had been transferred to Asia.

For a reference of the financial size of this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market: it is estimated that in 2027 it will reach 258.60 billion dollars. It is currently in the range of 190 billion dollars.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit reveals an underlying US conflict with China. They are not mask games, but something more consequential to reach all world structures, including health and food.

There is a worldwide feeling that the US and NATO are waging a major war against Russia and China.

There is open war in Ukraine and a siege of China, as happened with Pelosi’s visit accompanied by warplanes and aircraft carriers.

Large companies (military and technology, including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, offices of Taiwan’s economic and cultural representatives, George Soros’ Open Society) finance and promote “War Games” targeting China, according to an article in the journalist Debora Veneziale.

The American state, via its Congress and the Department of Defense, is in full provocation of the Chinese government, encouraging Taiwan’s independence, carrying out joint military maneuvers in the region, forcing visits in absentia from China with the recent outcome of the landing in Taipei in Nancy Pelosi.

On the same day as the visit, the British parliament practically “barked” at the American deputy’s plane, guaranteeing that it would send delegations to Taiwan.

Lithuania also hinted at recognizing the independent government of the 36,200 square km rock (almost the same size as Guinea Bissau and a third of the island of Cuba) with a population of 23 million inhabitants.

An increase in belligerence is underway, including navigating the psychology of the war in Ukraine, seeking to mobilize US military forces’ dependent partners in the Pacific, such as South Korea and Japan, including Australia, in their arc of alliance for war. .

In Europe, with the war in Ukraine, the atmosphere is very exciting for objective reasons (migrations, energy and trade), with the predominance of war speech, especially in Great Britain and Germany.

This all demonstrates a disposition towards military alliances with wars and not for the future of production, circulation of goods and their consumption.

In your article, the Argentine journalist Debora Veneziale comes to three conclusions:

a) in the Biden administration, the strategic merger of two elite groups of American foreign policy that were internally rivals took place, the liberal hawks and the neoconservatives, creating the biggest foreign policy consensus since 1948;

b) the bourgeoisie in the United States has reached the consensus that China is a strategic rival so that, despite the economic and commercial losses in a conflict, it has established solid support for the government’s foreign policy;

c) the so-called democratic institutions of US checks and balances are completely incapable of preventing the spread of belligerent politics, due to the format of the US Constitution, the expansion of far-right forces and the monetization of elections.

When we talk about a war involving the major producers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (the other one outside China is India), society and the future Brazilian government will have to prepare, given the current situation of dependence on the Chinese market.

According to an article published by the newspaper state of Sao Paulo, 35% of active ingredients imported by Brazil for the production of medicines come from China and 37% from India. That is, together, these two Asian countries dominate 72% of Brazilian demand.

According to a representative of the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry, almost all the antibiotics consumed here come from China. And so on are the medicines for hypertension, anti-inflammatories, asthma and stomach, reflecting the migration of the pharmaceutical industry there.

The Asian giants were able to take advantage of the wave of denationalization of the Synthetic and Biotechnological Products Industry for health in other countries.

In fact, these countries have dominated the entire drug production cycle, ranging from basic chemicals to fine chemicals (especially petroleum-derived chemistry).

A hybrid war against the Brazilian population led to mobilizations in which it operated against its own interests. It delivered its oil to the foreign market and destroyed the petrochemical complex of Itaguaí through the perverse facade of Lava Jato and the so-called ham politicians, such as Temer or outsiders, such as Bolsonaro.

While here the Bolsonaro government has turned universities into enemies of its “Evangelical Nation”, in China and India their governments have acted to promote partnerships with universities, research centers and the API industry of biotechnological products.

Miss Nancy Pelosi has landed back on her native soil, but her Nation has exposed everyone, including her, to the desperation of health shortages.

After all, nowadays the world is dependent on Chinese and Indian drug production. A US war against China would affect all Asian trade.

*José do Vale Pinheiro Feitosa is a health doctor.