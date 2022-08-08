José Lucas is disappointed with Zé Leôncio’s horrible attitude in Pantanal: “I’m out!”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week in Pantanal, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be devastated to discover that his father will not attend the ceremony of his marriage to Érica (Marcela Fetter). “Go be a party, Dad! Something a little crazy, if you think about it… And my father-in-law insisted that you and Filó come..”, will say the pawn being ignored by the ‘cattle king’.

“Look, son, leave your father and Filo out of this matter… If you get married there, we’ll bless you from here from far away… But, there, there’s no way. But your father doesn’t like this political story very much and Filó is a little aloof, you know”, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will conclude by ‘getting away’ from the link that will be broken in the course of the chapter.

Erica (Marcela Fetter) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos)

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

