Jove meets Miriam, and moves further away from Juma; Liza Del Dala talks about her entry into the plot

The suffering of Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) without the forgiveness of Juma (Alanis Guillen) seems to have no end in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. When he asks his father to help him get rid of this pain, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) encourages him to travel, dedicate himself to work, in a reference to the way he himself dealt with a similar situation in the past. The boy follows the advice and leaves for São Paulo in scenes that will air from this Monday (08). But São Paulo is not its final destination. From there, he decides to drive to Santa Catarina, where he meets Miriam (Lisa Del Dala).

Miriam is an Agroecology professional who is in charge of the pilot project that Jove implements with the help of Matilde (Mareliz Rodrigues). The harmony between the two when they meet is immediate and as they talk about the businesses in which they are involved, it grows even more. Jove is in awe of Miriam’s knowledge of the subject. The consultant, in turn, is impressed to see her genuine interest in taking care of the environment.

In an interview with the press, Lisa Del Dala commented on the recordings of her participation. “Introducing a new character into a story that has been on the air for months now, moving the entire country is a challenge. The recordings, in addition to the intense rhythm, as usually happens on film sets, it’s a beautiful, powerful and fun experience. And being in front of this Pantanal universe encourages you to follow along with the same dedication that you see when you become part of the filming, and to add to that powerful energy that happens in the recordings; and that is ultimately captured by the public when they watch”.

Young engaged

Asked about the character, Liza defined her: “Miriam is a young woman committed to saving the future, and she understands that improving society’s way of living reflects a lot on her own quality of life and the lives of those she loves. She’s a woman with a hopeful soul, and that’s where your energy comes from to become that bridge between “the old and the new”. Miriam is selfless and not afraid of that being her modus operandi in all areas of her life.”

Her too gave a “spoiler” about Miriam and Jove’s relationship: “Miriam and Jove’s relationship begins through the affinity that the two find in the intellectual field, and this opens space for them to discover new affinities, and a harmony begins to be established and, in sequence, a rapport between the two is created, a bond organic”.

“And this friendly, light and unexpectedly built relationship by them gives infinite scenarios of how this could end. Miriam and Jove build an effortless connection.in a natural way, that’s why this relationship ends up affecting other areas of the lives of the two engaged young people”, he explained.

Career before the novel

Lisa also told a little about her career before the soap opera: “I started studying theater in 2019, but acting was a dream that I took with me long before I managed to become part of this very valuable craft. Throughout that year, I participated in three theater plays and in 2020, when the pandemic started, I started to produce a webseries for social networks called ‘Diário Poético’ and ‘Rosas Agressivas’ where I act, direct, edit and write”.

“It was the way I found to get closer to the universe I always wanted to experience. In 2021 I had the opportunity to fulfill my dream of bringing characters to life in my first audiovisual work. Now, in 2022, I acted in a series and this is my first participation in a soap opera, giving life to the charming Miriam, in ‘Pantanal'”, he concluded.