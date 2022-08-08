Judge sees signs of violent death and holds German consul in prison

Judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende, from the Central de Hearing of Custody of Benfica, in Rio de Janeiro, converted this afternoon into preventive (for an indefinite period) the arrest in flagrante delicto of the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn. He was arrested yesterday on suspicion of involvement in the death of her husband, the Belgian Maximillen Biot, which took place last Friday (5), in the apartment where the couple lived in Ipanema.

In his decision, the judge highlighted that the expert report carried out in an autopsy examination “attested to the existence of signs of injuries to the victim’s body resulting from blunt action” and pointed out that the crime is compatible with “dynamics of violent death”. The magistrate pointed out that the victim may have been subjected to “intense physical suffering” not only on the day he was killed, but also “in a previous moment”.

“The evidence of several injuries on the victim’s body resulting from blunt action, one of them being compatible with bruising and the other with the use of a cylindrical instrument (supposedly a wooden stick), as well as the local expertise, which detected splattering of blood on the immobile […] It is noteworthy that, according to the autopsy report, the victim had several recent and old injuries spread throughout the body, which suggests that she was subjected to intense physical suffering both on the date of death and at a previous moment”, said to the magistrate when converting the arrest into preventive, for seeing seriousness in concrete crime that “justifies” the precautionary arrest.

Rezende claimed that the release of the consul could hamper the investigations and, therefore, kept the German prisoner, including to avoid the possibility of the suspect’s escape.

“Freedom at this procedural stage could entail serious burdens on the collection of the evidence necessary for the judgment of the demand, especially in view of the probability of negatively influencing the testimony of the witnesses”, he added.

The magistrate also pointed out that the couple’s apartment was cleaned before the expertise was carried out, “a fact that, in itself, demonstrates that the freedom of the custodian could entail serious encumbrances to the collection of necessary evidence”.

Finally, Rafael de Almeida Rezende rejected the defense’s request for the release of the arrest on the grounds of consular immunity and pointed out that this justification does not apply to the case, since the consul’s arrest in the act and the place where the crime took place they are located outside the consular environment, in addition to not keeping “any relationship with consular functions”.

“Unlike diplomatic agents, consular agents can be arrested in flagrante delicto or preventively, except in cases of crimes committed in the exercise of their functions, which would be covered by immunity”, said the magistrate.

Consul says husband freaked out and fell

In a statement to the Civil Police, German consul Uew Herbert Hahn said that her husband, Walter Henri Maximilien, had an outbreak and fell before he died. Authorities are working with the possibility of murder.

To UOL, the Civil Police stated that the version presented by the consul that the husband had felt sick and hit his head after a stumble is against what the conclusions of the expert report indicate. A report from the IML (Legal Medical Institute) pointed out that the Belgian has more than 30 injuries spread throughout his body.

In a statement to the police, obtained by the report, the consul says that the two had been married for 23 years and had lived in Brazil for four. According to him, Biot never worked, but had a diplomatic passport.

In May, Hahn said he learned that he would have to move to Haiti for work — he says he is forced to move every four years because of “diplomatic issues.”

According to the version, the husband would have been happy with the news, but about a month ago, he was nervous and distressed with the organization of the move and began to drink excessively and take medicine “in a disorderly way”.

The German says that his partner began to have “irrational reactions”, such as sleeping too much, waking up in the middle of the night screaming, having frequent nightmares, falling out of bed and tripping over furniture.

The consul says that in the early hours of Friday (5) the husband had intense diarrhea to the point of soiling the entire property. At around 11 am, the Belgian went out for a walk with the dog in his dirty clothes, without eating, “completely in disarray”.

Hahn said she was working in the apartment’s living room, in a home office, when she asked her husband to take a shower and, soon after, she heard him screaming rambling words in the bathroom and ran to help him.

According to him, the companion was screaming desperately, trembling and was wide-eyed, “as if he was in a fit”. The consul says he tried to calm his husband down, turned off the shower, dried him off, helped him get dressed and returned to work.

The Belgian would then have gone to meet him in the living room and the two drank champagne. Biot would have felt tired and went to sleep.

‘Started screaming and running’

Around 5 pm on Friday, the German said he woke up her husband and convinced him to eat and drink juice. While preparing pasta in the kitchen, the consul says he returned to the living room to smoke on the sofa.

According to him, suddenly, the husband had an outbreak, got up, started screaming and ran hurriedly towards the terrace. The consul says he believes Biot tripped on the carpet and fell facedown on the floor.

“Who remained down, emitting groans. Who does not know whether he was groaning in pain or if they were disconnected groans”, reads an excerpt from the statement.

The consul’s defense filed habeas corpus in court, alleging that the arrest was illegal because there was no flagrant and there would have been disrespect for diplomatic immunity, but judge Maria Izabel Pieranti understood that it would not be up to the judicial duty to decide on the release of the investigated and that this should be done in a custody hearing.

The German Embassy and Consulate General said they would not comment and are awaiting the end of the ongoing investigations.