Judge suspected of assaulting doctor tries to arrest delegate inside the Women’s Police Station in Fortaleza

a case of domestic violence resulted in an attempt to arrest the delegate responsible for registering the victim’s police report at a police station in Fortaleza. Under suspicion of the aggressions and of giving a voice of arrest against the delegate is a state judge.

The report of Northeast diary found that the case happened in the early hours of this Saturday (6), during duty at the Women’s Defense Police Station (DDM), in Fortaleza. THE victim of domestic violence is a doctor, girlfriend of the magistrate and would have suffered physical aggressions.

The relationship between the couple started a few months ago. The woman decided to report the aggression and sought the Civil Police. When the judge learned of the complaint, she rebelled and went to the police station to demand access to the police report provided by her girlfriend.

The delegate on duty would have prevented the magistrate’s access to the document, since he was the suspect of the aggressions against the woman.

That was when, according to witnesses, the judge tried to use the public service and gave arrest warrant against the civil police. The case had repercussions and those involved argued inside the police station.

Investigation

The information is that other civil police officers were in favor of the delegate and demanded that the judge leave the establishment. There was no arrest and the domestic violence case remains under investigation. The report did not locate the judge’s defense.

In a note, the Court of Justice of the State of Ceará (TJCE) reported that “it awaits the due investigation of the facts”. The TJCE also said that “the institution repudiates any type of violence and will adopt the appropriate measures, if any act is found in disagreement with ethical and legal principles”.

The Civil Police confirmed investigating an “occurrence of domestic violence” of a “suspect” who “disrespected the delegate on duty” of the DDM. Other details will be passed on “at an opportune time so as not to compromise the investigations”.

“It is worth noting that the PC-CE provides full support to the delegate who was offended while carrying out her constitutional mission”, added a statement from the corporation.

Representatives of the Ceará Police Delegates Association (Adepol) were also present at the DDM. The president of Adepol, delegate Jaime Paula Pessoa Linhares, repudiated the magistrate’s attitude and said that Adepol is providing unconditional solidarity to the delegate and stressed that the entity will take the “appropriate measures”.

Jaime Paula Pessoa Linhares Delegate and President of the Association of Police Delegates of Ceará (Adepol-CE) “We recognize in the Judiciary a great partner of the Civil Police, whether in the Women’s Police Station or in other situations, but this case takes place during the 16th Anniversary Week of the Maria da Penha Law. , but the delegate who was in the exercise of her activity”.

Full statement from the Court of Justice

Regarding the information received by Diário do Nordeste, the Court of Justice of Ceará awaits the proper investigation of the facts. The institution repudiates any type of violence and will adopt the appropriate measures if any act is found to be in disagreement with ethical and legal principles.

Full statement from the Civil Police

The Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) informs that it is investigating, through the Women’s Defense Police Station (DDM) in Fortaleza, an occurrence of domestic violence, recorded this Friday (05), where the suspect defied the delegate on duty who attended the specialist. The case is ongoing and details of police work will be released in due course so as not to jeopardize ongoing investigations. It should be noted that the PC-CE provides full support to the delegate who was offended while performing her constitutional duty.

Adepol’s full note

Regarding the surprising case of the magistrate accused of assaulting a doctor, whose Delegate was the victim of arbitrariness, ADEPOL (Association of Civil Police Delegates of the State of Ceará), represented by the institutional commission for the defense of women and its entire Board, respecting their prerogatives, took steps on the spot and informs that it will take all appropriate legal and administrative measures.





ADEPOL reiterates that it repudiates the aggression against the Delegate, as well as anyone involved, aggravated by the fact that the regrettable episode occurs in the week in which the 16-year milestone of the Maria de Penha Law is registered, through the which society is against any type of violence against women.

