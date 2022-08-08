Judicial victory may not be enough to guarantee coverage

In order to save R$500 per month, businesswoman Luana Nunes, 40, from Bahia, decided to make the portability of the health plan of which he was a client since 2014 for Unimed Nacional. The process, which began in February, was completed on April 16.

On June 1, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As shocking as the revelation, she says, was the denial of coverage by the new operator, disregarding that migration exempts the user from complying with the grace period. The solution was to go to court.

The injunction was issued on June 27, but not even with the court decision in hand Luana managed to get Unimed to authorize the surgery. Only after the repercussion of a post published on the social network, with almost 50 thousand “likes”, the procedure was scheduled.

— In a month, I spent R$ 12 thousand on medical procedures and, after the dialogue was exhausted, I decided to go to court to have the expenses reimbursed and the surgery scheduled. I’ve always considered myself a strong, spiritual person, but when the positive result comes, all you think about is death. Life becomes a necessity, and my health plan was preventing me from achieving it,” says Luana, who is still recovering from the procedure.

Sought, Unimed Nacional reported that it does not comment on judicial decisions.

Problems like this gained even more repercussion after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided, in June, for the taxation of the role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), that is, the Court understood that health plans are obliged to cover only the procedures listed by the regulatory body.

Last Wednesday, however, the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that expands the service, ensuring coverage beyond the list. The proposal now goes to the Senate, with the promise of a lot of controversy around the topic.

Meanwhile, for many consumers, a favorable decision in court has not been enough to guarantee coverage under the plan. According to lawyer Marcos Patullo, a specialist in Health at the Vilhena e Silva office, there are repeated cases of non-compliance with court orders by operators. An example involves reviewing the readjustment index:

— It is common for the operator to keep sending slips with wrong values. The consumer does not pay, because it is different from what the sentence says, and ends up having the plan cut, which takes him once again to justice.

More than BRL 1 million payable

Another issue that frequently ends up in the Judiciary, emphasizes Patullo, is the granting of home care, home care. Often, says the lawyer, the consumer obtains coverage in court, but over time he starts to have difficulties with the medicines that must be provided and the treatments.

This is the fight of Luiz Carlos Begliomini, 42, father of Maya, 5, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 (SMA). Since its birth, the family needed the Judiciary to guarantee the supply of medicines and home care by Amil.

In December 2021, Begliomini returned to court, this time for improving the quality of the service. He got an injunction, and the stipulated fine already amounts to more than R$ 1 million. However, nothing has changed.

— I dare say my daughter never had access to all the prescribed items and services. To this day, she doesn’t have a 24-hour nurse, for example. She has been wearing a mask for six months that is to be changed monthly. The other day, they asked me to wash the oxygen hose to reuse it, but it needs to be sterilized. Maya already took medication 12 days late. I don’t know the impact it can have on her health,” she says.

Amil claims to have already clarified Begliomini about the changes in logistics made to adapt the service.

Fight for quality: Maya, 5 years old, suffers from SMA: father complains about lack of medication Photo: Personal archive

The delay in delivering medication is also the problem for Lilia Raquel Souza, 51, who is struggling with ovarian cancer. The treatment, in progress since 2014, underwent a change in April last year, when the doctor prescribed a new drug. Lilia had to go to court to receive the drug from SulAmérica.

The injunction was granted, and the operator ended up being obliged to deliver, monthly, the medicine that costs from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 20 thousand. Lilia received it until February of this year, when she went about two months without a response from the plan:

“It’s not every day that a cancer patient is well. Having to take the little energy that is left over to charge something that is a right is very annoying. The plan is not cheap and, even so, the service is not provided correctly.

SulAmérica claims that, in February, it informed Lilia about the lack of the drug, advising her, at the time, to buy it and wait for a refund. She, however, denies having received the contact and says that it would be impossible to pay for the medicine.

lack of effectiveness

For lawyer Marina Pauleli, from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), non-compliance with a court decision is serious, but quite common among large litigators, such as banks, telephone operators and health plans:

— A question remains for the Judiciary: how to achieve the effectiveness of its own decisions, since not even fines are capable of making companies comply with the judge’s determination?

Researcher at the Study Group on Health Plans at USP, lawyer Juliana Kozan considers that, in practice, fines end up not being fully complied with, which is yet another disincentive to speedy compliance with decisions:

— Failure to comply is not always in bad faith. There is some disorganization.

* Intern under the supervision of Luciana Casemiro.