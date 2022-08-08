Justice denies habeas corpus of Bruno Krupp, arrested after being hit by a car

The request for habeas corpus presented by the defense of Bruno Krupp was denied by the judicial duty of the Court of Justice of Rio. Thus, the model remains hospitalized in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the Gericinó Penitentiary complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone. He is accused of having run over and killed a 16-year-old in Rio. The information was released by G1.

The habeas corpus request was made on Saturday (8/6) and denied this Sunday (8/7). Bruno’s defense claimed that the preventive detention was based only on internet videos and that the victim had crossed the street “outside the crosswalk” shortly before the hit-and-run.

bruno krupp Model Bruno Krupp is accused of killing a 16-year-old in a motorcycle accident, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.Photo: Reproduction/40 Graus Models Bruno Krupp The Rio de Janeiro court ordered him to be preventively arrested for the brutal accident that resulted in the death of a young man.reproduction Model and influencer Bruno Krupp The case happened last Saturday night (7/30), when Bruno was riding a motorcycle at high speedDisclosure Sarah Poncio and Bruno Krupp Sarah Poncio and Bruno KruppPlayback / Instagram Sarah Poncio and Bruno Krupp Sarah Poncio and Bruno Kruppreproduction 0

The accident in question happened on Saturday (30), in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Security camera footage recorded Bruno Krupp on his motorcycle at high speed moments before he ran over 16-year-old João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães. The victim suffered “trauma to the pelvis and lower limbs, with consequent hemorrhage” and could not resist.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.