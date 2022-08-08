Justice denies habeas corpus of Bruno Krupp, arrested after being hit by a car

The request for habeas corpus presented by the defense of Bruno Krupp was denied by the judicial duty of the Court of Justice of Rio. Thus, the model remains hospitalized in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the Gericinó Penitentiary complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone. He is accused of having run over and killed a 16-year-old in Rio. The information was released by G1.
The habeas corpus request was made on Saturday (8/6) and denied this Sunday (8/7). Bruno’s defense claimed that the preventive detention was based only on internet videos and that the victim had crossed the street “outside the crosswalk” shortly before the hit-and-run.
0
The accident in question happened on Saturday (30), in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Security camera footage recorded Bruno Krupp on his motorcycle at high speed moments before he ran over 16-year-old João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães. The victim suffered “trauma to the pelvis and lower limbs, with consequent hemorrhage” and could not resist.
Stay in!
To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.