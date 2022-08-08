Justice denies habeas corpus to the model

The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro today denied the request for habeas corpus presented by the defense of model Bruno Krupp, arrested for running over and killing a teenager.

Judge Milton Fernandes de Souza says that the case does not meet the necessary requirements to be analyzed by the judicial duty.

“Only requests relating to facts that occurred outside normal working hours can be considered, or that, due to some fact outside the will of the parties, cannot be deducted within that period. must be restricted to exceptionality, and the on-duty judge cannot exercise a judgment of censorship of the decisions of the natural judge or of another on-duty judge”, wrote the judge.

Bruno has been in preventive detention since Wednesday (3), when police officers went to the hospital to fulfill the warrant. According to GloboNews, he was taken to prison last night, after being released.

His departure from the health unit happened in the midst of a conflict between medical reports: while the doctors at the hospital stated that he was released to be transferred to the prison system, a doctor hired by the family transferred him to the ICU saying that he had kidney problems. . According to the newspaper O Globo, this doctor became the target of investigation for procedural fraud and misrepresentation.