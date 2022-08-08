Kaká Diniz comments on rumor about involvement with Simaria: ‘nothing surprises me anymore’ – Zoeira

Kaka Diniz, husband of Simone Mendesused social media to comment on the rumor that his sister-in-law simaria would have fallen in love with him. O businessperson assured that he is no longer surprised by the news about his family.

“These days, nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not in the internet, but in who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it”, he criticized.

Henry and Zaya’s father made this statement after journalist Thiago Sodré spread the rumor that the reason for the separation between the country duo would be Simaria’s romantic involvement with him.

“Simaria unfortunately with Kaká Diniz, the two could not understand each other. Simone ended up getting pissed off with this whole story. She discovered this betrayal in quotation marks because Simaria fell in love. She was single, alone and needy”, said Thiago.

Henry’s Birthday

Although she is estranged from her sister, Simaria was there for her nephew Henry’s eighth birthday. The two, however, were not seen together during the party.

The event, whose theme was dinosaurs, took place at a buffet in the Barra Funda neighborhood, in São Paulo, on Thursday night (5).

In the photos released, Simaria appeared on one side with friends and children, while Simone was accompanied by her husband, Kaka Diniz, and children Henry and Zaya.