Karina Bacchi’s ex vents on ‘son’s birthday’ – Prisma

Karina Bacchi’s ex-husband, Amaury Nunes, took to social media to make a heartbreaking outburst. Amaury, who considers himself the father of little Enrico, the biological son of Karina Bacchi, spoke about the suffering of being away from the boy on his 4th birthday. Enrico turns 4 this Monday (8).

According to friends of Amaury, the influencer has not been able to see Enrico since he split from Karina Bacchi in May of this year. The two were together since the first months of Enrico’s life, who biologically is the only son of Karina Bacchi. The digital influencer resorted to in vitro fertilization to have her firstborn.





Adoption

But Karina always cited Amaury Nunes as the child’s father and he always raised the boy as a son. Even at the wedding of the two, the actress surprised and delivered a letter written by the child herself, granting the adoption to Amaury Nunes.

This Monday (8), Amaury Nunes went to social networks to register all the love he feels for Enrico and regret the fact that he cannot be close to him. Without mentioning the ex, the businessman made it clear that he is distant from the child he has always treated as a son and promised that the love and feeling of paternity towards the boy will not be erased either by distance or time. Amaury said that Enrico can count on him forever and that he hopes that one day he will be able to see this message and understand the love he feels.

Karina and businessman Amaury Nunes were introduced by mutual friends. In 2018, they made the union official in a beautiful ceremony held on a beach in the Northeast.

The businessman went to court to try to change the boy’s birth certificate in order to include his surname. It is not known whether the process has been completed. The end of the marriage, which lasted about four years, was announced last May. Since then Amaury hasn’t posted any more photos with Enrico!





Longing

The businessman also said that he will always be with open arms to welcome his “son” and that he wants Enrico to have the best birthday ever, even though he cannot be with him on this day. Visibly moved, Amaury talks about how he feels about the boy and shows all the affection he has for him.



Karina Bacchi would have even blocked Amaury on her and Enrico’s social networks. The influencer has not yet spoken about the matter.



Justice

In the comments, Karina countered Amaury. “Words seem beautiful, but everything has a reason. It is no wonder that Justice says otherwise. May God have mercy and give you grace to be more true in your next family”, she posted.





In Stories, Karina recorded a series of videos to talk about Amaury’s birthday and publication. “I would never be selfish or ungrateful to deprive my son of everything he deserves to live, even if it hurts my heart as a woman. Not everything you hear on social media are words preached with zeal. receive the applause of those who follow them. Not everything seems what it is”, said the actress. “Bad things were revealed, not only hurt me, but it has to do with my son’s life. The justice of the man has already decided. Legal proceedings have already taken place and it is decided. I don’t want to open everything to the public”, explained Karina.





Check out Amaury’s outburst:



