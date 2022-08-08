Kéfera cried after interview with presenter

Kéfera Buchmann participated in this Sunday’s edition of “Fantástico” and, in an interview with the program, got emotional when talking about Jô Soares, who died last Friday, aged 84.
The actress couldn’t hold back her tears and cried when remembering her participation in “Programa do Jô”, in 2015. At the time, Kéfera said she was very nervous and, after talking live with the presenter, she thought it had been “crap” “.
“I was very nervous, I left the studio crying. Soon, my cell phone rang: ‘It’s Jô. Just to tell you that your interview was great, you don’t have to cry'”, she said.
Kéfera is in the cast of “Gaslight – Uma Relação Toxica”, a play directed by Jô Soares that opens on September 9th.
To “Fantástico”, she told about the process to enter the play. When she found out about the montage, she said she was willing to do it. “There was an invitation. They sent the text and I was in shock. At the same time I said: ‘Mom, I’m going to do a play directed by Jô, do you have any idea?’. My mother and I were very emotional.”
