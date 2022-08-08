Kevin Smith Believes The Flash Could Be Canceled

Kevin Smith is not entirely sure that The Flash will actually be released in theaters, even with official statements from Warner Bros. Discovery saying otherwise.

The screenwriter ended up being affected by the new management of the studio, as he would work on HBO Max’s Strange Adventures.

“‎I wouldn’t be surprised (if it got cancelled). I know they said, ‘Flash is safe.’ But, I really wouldn’t be surprised if this cancellation of Batgirl was a test, to feel the temperature of the water, like, ‘Let’s see what they say after ‎‎Batgirl, and if it’s not so bad, maybe we should cancel ‎‎ Flash too.’ “

“It is a problematic situation. How are they going to market this movie without its lead actor to go on tour and attend press engagements?”

At a shareholders’ meeting, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, assured that The Flash will not have its release canceled, despite the numerous scandals involving Ezra Miller in recent months.‎

‎”We’ve already watched The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and we’re so excited for everyone. We’ve already seen them, and they’re fantastic. We are confident that (the DC division) can get even better (from here on out).‎”

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) handles the script.

After a long period in development, the premiere is finally scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons like Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu like Nora West, Ron Livingston as Henry West and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman are in the main cast.