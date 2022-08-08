learn how to play and compete

Mega-Sena is the lottery contest most coveted by Brazilians, as it usually pays the highest amounts in prizes. However, winning the lottery is not such a simple task, much less common, although many people hit the jackpot throughout the year. For gamblers on duty who want to do a little feat, know that the next Mega draw has accumulated and can pay R$ 8 million.

Mega-Sena contest accumulates and can pay R$ 8 million this Wednesday (10)

The next Mega-Sena contest will be held this Wednesday (10) and can pay the amount of R$ 8 million to one or more lucky ones who match the six dozen drawn. It is worth remembering that it is also possible to win by hitting four (quads) and five numbers (quinta), with smaller values, of course.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for the Lottery, the last Mega-Sena contest was held on Saturday (6th) and the following dozens were drawn: 41, 45, 48, 51, 53 and 58. six lucky numbers.

On the other hand, 26 people got five numbers right and completed the corner, taking home R$ 71,728.72 each. Another 1,510 people hit the court and will receive the amount of R$ 1,764.37. With that, the prize accumulated and can offer up to R$ 8 million in the next contest this week.

See also: EASY and INTUITIVE platform can make you earn extra money: learn more

How to bet on Mega-Sena – in lottery and online

All people who want to bet on Mega-Sena can do so in a traditional way, going to a lottery shop, or they can use the Lottery application, through which it is possible to play the game safely online.

In lottery houses, the simple Mega-Sena game costs R$ 4.50, in which it is possible to choose six dozen. However, it is possible to select more numbers (up to 15 maximum), which will increase the amount to be paid by the bettor. For those who want to play games through the app, the minimum amount that can be spent is R$30, which can be paid by credit card.

Regarding the Mega-Sena draws, Caixa says that “they are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. The draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. There are three weekly contests held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check it out in the draw schedule or in Important Announcements “.