learn what each shade means for your health







Changes in volume, color, appearance, burning sensations and/or changes in shape and contour may indicate some diseases. Photo: Pexels

A healthy tongue should be pink, consistent, have a smooth and homogeneous surface, and measure approximately 10 centimeters. When it presents itself very differently from that, it’s good to be aware, because it may be that something in the body is not going well. Variations in the tongue can indicate illness, emotional problems or even a lack of some vitamins.

Changes in volume, color, appearance, burning sensations and/or changes in shape and contour can indicate some diseases such as cancer, anemia, stomatitis, allergic reactions, diabetes, hypothyroidism, sleep apnea, among others.

For example, if white plaques are observed on the dorsum of the tongue, it could be that cleaning is not being done correctly, which can result in halitosis. If there are strange swellings, tests to detect tumors are necessary. A very smooth tongue can indicate anemia. High fevers make it very dry and red. Even minor injuries can indicate something more serious.