learn what each shade means for your health

A healthy tongue should be pink, consistent, have a smooth and homogeneous surface, and measure approximately 10 centimeters. When it presents itself very differently from that, it’s good to be aware, because it may be that something in the body is not going well. Variations in the tongue can indicate illness, emotional problems or even a lack of some vitamins.
Changes in volume, color, appearance, burning sensations and/or changes in shape and contour can indicate some diseases such as cancer, anemia, stomatitis, allergic reactions, diabetes, hypothyroidism, sleep apnea, among others.
For example, if white plaques are observed on the dorsum of the tongue, it could be that cleaning is not being done correctly, which can result in halitosis. If there are strange swellings, tests to detect tumors are necessary. A very smooth tongue can indicate anemia. High fevers make it very dry and red. Even minor injuries can indicate something more serious.
- On clinical examination of the tongue, the change in color may indicate, for example, anemia, if it is very white.
- If your tongue has sores, lumps or deformities that don’t heal within two weeks, see a doctor, as it could be herpes or the beginnings of mouth cancer.
- Rough tongue with whiter color is a sign of accumulation of dead cells that can represent candidiasis in the mouth.
- Dryness, iron taste and teeth marks are signs, among other things, of anxiety. With the lack of lubrication, the teeth stick to the tongue leaving marks.
- Very red tongue can be a sign of anemia due to lack of vitamin B12.
Source: FF
