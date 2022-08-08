Leo Picon says friendship with João Guilherme intensified after Jade

Jade Picon, 20, and João Guilherme, 20, dated for 3 years and the relationship ended in August last year, but the friendship between the family members apparently continues.

Leo Picon, 26, Jade’s older brother, recently took a trip to Ibiza, Spain with Leonardo’s son, 59. In an Instagram post, he even joked about the two being ex-brothers-in-law.

Although the subject generates curiosity among fans, Leo reassures and says that the relationship between the three is good.

“Before he was my brother-in-law, he was already my friend,” said the influencer in an interview with Quem magazine. “The relationship with Jade only intensified everything. Today, the three of us are very good friends. It’s really good to cultivate this feeling for him.”

João Guilherme agrees: “Leo is the age of my brothers, we already got along well before any other type of relationship. Today, we’re still together. It’s even more valuable after everything changes.”

Recently, João stated that he doesn’t like to see his love life exposed. In addition to dating Jade and Larissa Manoela, João has already been named as an affair with Duda Reis, Gkay, and stayed with Bianca Andrade and Yasmin Brunet.

“I think it’s boring for girls to be always exposing. I don’t do it hidden, but it’s exposing intimacy.”

