Lewa and Pedri shine, and Barcelona tramples Daniel Alves’ Pumas

Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy for the tenth consecutive time after beating Mexican Pumas, currently owned by Brazilian Daniel Alves, by a score of 6-0. The highlights of the match were forward Lewandowski and midfielder Pedri, who commanded the main offensive actions. .
The last time the Spanish team did not win the trophy was in 2012, when they lost 1-0 to Sampdoria. The tournament is friendly and usually takes place shortly before the start of the European season.
Barça’s focus now is on the match on August 13, next Saturday, when they welcome Rayo Vallecano in their debut in the Spanish Championship.
flawless start
In a few minutes, Barcelona was already two goals ahead on the scoreboard. At 02, Lewandowski dribbled the goalkeeper and swelled the nets, even without an angle. Two minutes later, it was the attacker’s turn to give a beautiful assist for the boy Pedri to take the archer and widen.
rout built
The Catalan club continued at an intense pace and dominated the match, enough to score two more goals. The third came out at 9 am with Dembélé, after assistance from Raphinha, and the fourth at 18 am, in another pass from Lewa to Pedri.
two posts in a row
The score almost got higher in the 23rd and 24th minutes. That’s because Barça hit the post twice, almost in sequence, the first with the Brazilian Raphinha and the next with Lewandowski.
Aubameyang leaves his
At the start of the second half, at three minutes, forward Aubameyang took advantage of Kessié’s pass to push it to the opposing goal and leave the Spanish club 5-0. In the final stretch, at 38, Frenkie De Jong scored Barcelona’s sixth.
Daniel Alves honored
With a remarkable and victorious passage through the Spanish club, the Brazilian Daniel Alves, currently at Pumas, was honored before the match. He received a plaque from the president, Joan Laportait’s from busquetswon a team shirt with the number 431, the number of games he played defending Barça.