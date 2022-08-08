Living in terror, Globo confirms the end of Ivete Sangalo’s program

Ivete Sangalo’s show will come to an end in October and the second season is still a matter of uncertainty

Taken as one of the boldest bets in the Globe in recent times, Pipoca da Ivete has not achieved the result expected by the platinum after the premiere program on July 24th. Now, according to information released this Monday, 08, the singer’s attraction already has a date to go off the air.

According to Flávio Ricco, columnist for Portal R7, the Globo made it very clear to the advertising market that Ivete Sangalo’s program would only be on the air for 3 months and officially announced to commercial partners that the last episode of Sunday will be shown on October 2nd.

The journalist also says that after the end of the first season, the continuity of the project will be discussed internally by Globoif approved, the second season of Pipoca da Ivete should only air between June and July 2023, as the presenter is already committed to the third season of The Masked Singer in the first quarter of next year.

‘POPCORN’ IS REASON FOR TERROR IN THE BACKSTAGE OF GLOBO

Despite having one of the most famous and charismatic artists in Brazil, Globo’s new Sunday show has been a reason for terror behind the scenes of platinum, in addition to debuting with great pressure on top of JB de Oliveira, Boninho, the auditorium show It didn’t win the audience’s favor.

According to previous data from ibope, last Sunday, 07, Ivete Sangalo’s attraction was at the house of 10.7 points, similar indices to the extinct Zig Zag Arena, by Fernanda Gentil.

A week ago, Globo’s new bet also struggled to surpass the double-digit ratings and lost to Record in Salvador, Ivete Sangalo’s birthplace.

According to TV News, there are already executives at Globo who want immediate adjustments to the program, in order to avoid another failure in the 2 pm range, which has been one of the most problematic for the carioca broadcaster since 2020.