LOAN AUXÍLIO BRASIL HAS BEEN RELEASED? Find out when the payment of the Auxílio Brasil loan will start

Last Wednesday (3), President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the Provisional Measure that authorizes the release of the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

However, it is still necessary for the Ministry of Citizenship to regulate the modality so that it can be granted by financial institutions that choose to operate the credit line.

See in this article When will the Auxílio Brasil loan come out? and also check:

Who is entitled to the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan?

Is the Auxílio Brasil loan released?

What is the Auxílio Brasil consigned loan amount?

Which banks will release payroll loans in Auxílio Brasil?

Auxílio Brasil payroll loan risks

.

WHO CAN RECEIVE THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN?

The new line of credit will be made available to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid, that now go receive BRL 600 by December 2022.

What is still awaited is the realization of a regulation with more details about the consignment.

The program’s 20.2 million beneficiaries should wait for the credit analysis carried out by the banks to know that they will be able to withdraw the loan.

HAS AUXILIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED?

So far, the payroll loan from the Brazil aid is not yet released. This is because banks are still awaiting regulation from the Ministry of Citizenship to launch the modality.

However, some financial institutions are already carrying out pre-registration.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN?

Each beneficiary will be able commit up to 40% of the amount of R$ 600 received per month until December. That is, the installments will be a maximum of up to R$ 240.

According to speculation, the maximum term of the loan will be two years and the rule should not initially provide for a maximum interest limit.

WHICH BANKS WILL MAKE THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN?

So far, according to information from Valor Econômico, the only banks that have shown interest in making the new line of credit available were Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

RISKS OF MAKING A CONSIGNATED LOAN FROM AUXÍLIO BRASIL

Opting for the new line of credit can be a chance to pay off debts or help with your monthly income. However, caution is needed with the proposal.

It is important to note that as of January 2023 the value of the benefit returns to R$ 400. There is still no confirmation that the amount will be kept at R$ 600.