Loans are now available at Banks

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

On July 25th, the Federal Government announced the release of the credit line of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe). The new program came with some new features: now, Pronampe was also authorized for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

According to the Ministry of Economy, around R$ 50 billion will be distributed for investments and working capital. Through them, interested parties will be able to purchase machinery and equipment, carry out renovations, purchase raw materials and goods.

In addition, companies will be able to use the funds for other operating expenses such as: salary payments, water bills, electricity and rent.

READ MORE: Who is negative can apply for a Caixa TEM loan? Check out!

How does Pronampe work?

Pronampe, created by Law No. 13,999/2020, provides credit with lower interest rates, in addition to offering longer payment terms.

The program manages to reach around 13 million MEIs and more than 5 million micro and small companies, whether, for example: artisans, manicurists, confectioners or barbers.

According to Ordinance No. 6,320, the loan will be available until December 31, 2024 and the amount can be paid in 48 installments, with a grace period of up to 11 months. Furthermore, it will have a maximum annual rate equivalent to the Selic, with an increase of 6%.

Value of Pronampe

Basically, entrepreneurs can apply for loans of up to BRL 150,000, limited to 30% of the company’s declared revenue in 2021. Even so, it is necessary to meet some requirements to obtain credit in 2022, such as:

MEI: Gross Revenue equal to or less than R$81 thousand;

Small companies with annual revenue of R$ 360 thousand to 4.8 million;

Micro-enterprises with revenues of up to R$ 360 thousand per year;

Medium-sized companies with revenues of up to R$ 300 million per year.

How to apply for Pronampe credit for MEI?

To access financing, the first step is to access the Virtual Service Center Portal (Portal e-CAC) and then look for the option “Authorize Data Sharing” and choose the banking institutions for which you want to request the funding proposal. After this procedure, it is now possible to search the bank.

READ MORE: Vehicle discount for MEI can reach 30% – See how it works!

If the chosen institution is not on the e-CAC list, the interested party should contact the agency to verify when it will become part of the program.

Did you like this article and want to access more content like this? So just go to the website Travel Routes!