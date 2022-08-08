Loggi lays off 15% of employees after e-commerce stagnation

Loggi is the newest national ‘unicorn’ (startup valued over US$ 1 billion) to make mass layoffs. The startup specialized in logistics terminated 15% of the 3,600 employees on the morning of this Monday, 8th. The entire company was affected by the cut, including the operational, administrative and technology areas – the information was revealed to the Estadão by Fabien Mendez, CEO and co-founder of the company.

“The world and Brazil were plagued by strong opposing forces in 2022. We had the return of inflation, which was amplified by the war in Ukraine, the collapse of stock markets and the specter of a global recession. These forces, which seem distant, are having a very big impact on our business”, says the French executive to the report.

Continues after advertising

Mendez says that the return of inflation is causing stagnation in e-commerce, which directly impacts the business of Loggi, which specializes in the delivery of online sales packages – the company is present in 4,000 Brazilian municipalities. The executive says that, until February of this year, the sector managed to operate with growth. According to him, stagnation set in and remained unchanged from April.

In November last year, the company opened a delivery shed in Cajamar (SP) worth R$ 150 million – the forecast is that the facility would process 1 million packages per day until 2023. These numbers, however, were revised.

Monica Santos, director of human resources at Loggi, says that those laid off will have a benefits package, including three months of health insurance, including dependents, three months of Zenklub for psychological support, outplacement service and flexibility in terms of participation. of company shares for employees who had little time at home.

This is not the first time that Loggi has performed mass shutdowns. The company went through moments of uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, which resulted in up to 120 layoffs in March 2020. As the months progressed, however, the company began to grow at a rapid pace. A year later, the company raised US$ 212 million, the largest funding ever made by the company.

Now, the company’s idea is to preserve the funds raised in its latest investment round. Mendez promises that the company will not have new cuts – some national startups continued to lay off “drip” after large rounds of layoffs. The executive also stated that, from now on, the company will be very strict in any new hires.

Fabien Mendez, founder of Loggi, steps down as CEO to take over the company’s board Photograph: Disclosure

In addition to the layoffs, Loggi announced changes in the company’s command. As of this Tuesday, 9th, Thibaud Lecuyer assumes the CEO chair – in the company since October 2019, the Frenchman was the company’s CFO.

Fabien Mendez will assume the presidency of the company’s board. “It’s a movement that will leverage the strengths of each one. In my case, that means entrepreneurial spirit, strategic thinking, long-term vision. And this allows us to bring out talents that we nurture within the company”, explains the company’s founder.

Upon arrival, the new boss tells the reporter what his priorities are. “First, let’s take care of our employees. Second, we will take care of our customers, who trust us a lot. Demands in e-commerce are changing, so we need to help them adapt. Third, we will improve our operational efficiency,” says Lecuyer.

“Thibaud is a very focused performer and is a veteran of the e-commerce market,” says Mendez of his successor.

Crisis is severe among giants

Known for hiring hundreds of employees a month, startups have made hundreds of layoffs around the world — the phenomenon is not unique to Brazil. The period has been called the “startup winter”, after the positive wave caused by the digitization of the pandemic in the last two years.

According to experts consulted by the Estadão In recent months, the layoffs have taken place as a re-route amidst the global rise in prices and the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted the world’s production chain. In this scenario, investors turn their backs on risky investments, such as startups. As a result, raising rounds has been more difficult than during the pandemic, when the source of capital seemed infinite.

The process has been especially tough on the larger startups, which are currently known as the “late stage”. At this stage of maturity, companies burn money quickly in an attempt to grow and gain market – without the money, they need to preserve cash to survive. , Ebanx, Bitcoin Market and Olist. The Mexican Kavak, the biggest unicorn in Latin America, also made severe cuts in the Brazilian operation.

Investment funds warned startups about the challenging scenario in the first months of the year. Investor Masayoshi Son, chairman of SoftBank, one of the largest startup investors in Brazil and an investor in Loggi, said the Japanese conglomerate is expected to reduce investments in technology companies this year.

In addition to SoftBank, accelerator Y Combinator, one of the best known in Silicon Valley, recommended that startups reassess their finances and get ready to cut costs. The measure, according to the accelerator, is a way to predict up to 24 months without investments. “Economic crises often become great opportunities for founders who quickly change their mindset, plan ahead and ensure their company survives,” she said in the letter.