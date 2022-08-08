Luciano Huck defends letter for democracy during Domingão

Luciano Huck took advantage of the end of this Sunday’s “Domingão do Huck” to send a message to the public. The presenter called attention to the event that will take place next Thursday, in the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo, in favor of democracy.

“Art and democracy have always walked together in defense of liberties,” began Huck. “This coming Thursday, August 11, the reading of a letter in defense of Brazilian democracy will take place in São Paulo.”

“This letter already has almost a million signatures and was written by people from all sectors of society. I’m sure that I, the people in the audience, the guests… We don’t think exactly the same, we think differently in many questions, and this is the basis of democracy, we advance like this. Thinking differently does not make anyone’s enemy.”

The presenter continued and asked that democracy be recognized. “We have to guarantee that the result of the election is respected, that all voices are heard, as it has been since the redemocratization of Brazil.”

You can’t be cool, pretending that nothing is happening. Democracy depends on the commitment and constant vigilance of all of us.

In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, Huck said that he would encourage people to also sign the document.

The presenter was one of the celebrities who signed the letter published on July 26 and criticizes what he considers attacks on the democratic system we live in. Chico Buarque, Arnaldo Antunes, Walter Casagrande, Débora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini are among the signatories.

The letter will be read in the presence of former STF minister Celso de Mello.