Luciano Huck is ashamed and impressed with ‘little genius’ in Domingão’s painting

Luciano Huck had difficulty with logical questions in the “Little Geniuses” board and had help from 9-year-old Daniel

In the “Little Geniuses” presented by Luciano Huck in “Domingão” this Sunday (06), a situation involving one of the children caught the public’s attention on social networks and left Angelica’s husband in a kind of “fair skirt”.

In the program section, Huck admitted to having trouble understanding some of the logical questions presented. “‘Which area is missing?’ I read that and it made no sense to me,” he said of one of the questions. He asked for help from a member of the production, who also did not know the answer to the proposed question.

Then, Huck approached Daniel, only 9 years old, who had answered the question in less than two seconds. “I do 10 times 10, which is 100, I add the numbers inside and I do the number that gives minus 100, which is the area”, replied the boy, leaving the presenter amazed.

Impressing Luciano Huck

Huck was so impressed who didn’t hide his surprise at Daniel’s quick thinking. “How come I didn’t think of this before? Can I speak? It was humiliating for me. I thought I was smart. Thanks Daniel for explaining, I didn’t understand anything”, he joked.

As always, on social media there was a lot of reaction to this particular scene, with the audience praising Daniel’s intelligence. “This boy left Luciano in the dust, they are real geniuses”, commented one of them on Twitter. “I feel a little dumber every time I see this painting,” commented another.