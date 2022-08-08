Ludmilla postpones the release of music recorded with Marília Mendonça: “In respect for memory…”

The singer Ludmilla announced on social media that she postponed the release of the song “Insônia”, which was recorded with Marília Mendonça. In July, Ludmilla had announced that the feat, recorded in 2020, would be released on August 12. She informed that the recording should be released at the end of August, along with the entire “Numanice 2” project.

Ludmilla explained why she decided to postpone the release of the song: “Out of respect for the memory of Marília Mendonça and all the work being done by her wonderful team, around the EP ‘Decretos Reais’, we are going to postpone the release of ‘Insônia'”, he wrote. Marília died in a plane crash registered in November 2021.

Ludmilla also commented on the anxiety to make the release: “We are super excited for you to hear this track that Marilia and all her team have prepared with such affection. The track will be released, along with my entire project ‘Numanice 2’ , at the end of August. In the meantime, keep enjoying and following the decrees of our eternal queen Marília. I’ll be back soon with news”, he said.

“Insônia” was one of the feats recorded by Marília and which remained unreleased after the sertaneja’s early death. Ludmilla had announced the release of the song, which is a pagode, on the same day that Marília’s team released the first EP of the posthumous project “Decretos Reais”.