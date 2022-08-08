Lula declares assets of R$ 7.4 million to the TSE | Elections 2022

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared that he had a equity of BRL 7.4 million in the registration of his candidacy for the Planalto in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

It is a lower amount than that reported in the 2018 election, when the PT was barred by the Clean Record Law and replaced by Fernando Haddad, from the same party. At the time, Lula declared R$7.98 million in goods (in values ​​adjusted for inflation, it would be almost R$ 10.2 million).

In the current data, Lula claims to be the owner of: three apartments (two for R$19 thousand and one for R$94.5 thousand), three terrains (from R$2.7 thousand, R$130 thousand and R$265 thousand) and two automobiles (R$ 48 thousand and R$ 85 thousand).

According to the TSE, the highest declared value was an investment of R$ 5.5 million in a private pension plan (VGBL – Free Benefit Generator).

See the full list below:

Apartment: BRL 19,167.34

Apartment: BRL 94,571.25

Apartment: BRL 19,167.34

Land: BRL 130,000.00

Land: BRL 265,000.00

Land: BRL 2,733.45

Construction: BRL 246,918.82

Land motor vehicle (truck, car, motorcycle, etc.): BRL 48,475.00

Land motor vehicle (truck, automobile, motorcycle, etc.): BRL 85,000.00

Participation in companies

Shares or shares of capital: BRL 49,000.00

Loan credits

Credit arising from a loan: BRL 200,000.00

Credit arising from a loan: BRL 50,000.00

Savings account: BRL 0.02

Savings account: BRL 4,719.20

VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life: BRL 5,570,798.99

Fixed income investment (CDB, RDB and others): BRL 185,744.81

Short-Term Fund: BRL 1,213.17

Other applications and investments: R$ 333.17

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 18,681.23

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 2,180.00

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 1.00

Other assets and rights: BRL 179,298.96

Other assets and rights: BRL 250,722.03

Candidate for vice president on the ticket with Lula, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) declared to the TSE to have a net worth of R$ 1 million. His most valuable asset is an apartment worth R$ 323,806.02.

There are also BRL 314,863.23 and BRL 1,159.81 in investments in a private pension model, the VGBL (Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre).

A house (R$ 52,822.98), a Long-Term Fund and a Credit Rights Investment Fund (R$ 172,025.83), and two plots of land (one for R$ 110,959.51 and the other for R$ 30,091.04).