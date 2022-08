The candidate for president for the PT, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declared to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to have an equity of R$ 7.4 million. The number was informed this Saturday (6), when the former president registered his candidacy, which is still awaiting judgment by the electoral court.

Most of the assets declared by Lula are in a form of private pension: R$ 5.57 million in a Free Benefit Generating Life Plan (VGBL). In 2018, when PT declared that he had R$7.98 million, most of his assets were in this type of investment (R$6.3 million).

In addition, Lula declared that he had three plots of land (in the amount of R$265,000, R$130,000 and R$2,733.45), three apartments (one for R$94,571.25 and two for R$19,167.34), two vehicles (from R$ 48 thousand and R$ 85 thousand), fixed income and savings investments, credits arising from loans and other assets.

All those who apply for candidacy registration with the TSE must inform their assets. So far, seven presidential candidates have already done so: Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU), in addition to Lula . The greatest asset was declared by d’Avila (R$ 24,619,627.66) and the smallest, by Pericles (R$ 197.31).

See below the complete list of assets informed by the PT candidate.