Lula falls and Bolsonaro rises in new BTG survey

Difference in voting intentions between PT and president now 7 percentage points (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP and MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rose 3 percentage points in voting intentions for the 2022 elections in the latest survey by the FSB Institute for the BTG Pactual bank, while Lula (PT) dropped 3 percentage points. The survey was released this Monday (8/8).

Now, in the stimulated poll, Bolsonaro has 34% of voting intentions in the first round, against 41% for Lula. The gap, which was 13 percentage points on July 25, has dropped to 7.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) dropped from 9% to 7% and Simone Tebet (MDB) dropped from 2% to 3%.

In a possible second round, the difference between the percentage points of the poll leaders dropped, but Lula continues to beat Bolsonaro by hand. The PT has 51% of voting intentions, compared to 39% for the current president. On July 25, it was 54% against 36%.

The survey also showed that 73% of voters are convinced of the votes, and will not change, while 25% are open to change.

Two thousand people were interviewed across the country between Friday (5/8) and Sunday (7/8), with a margin of error of 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08028/2022.

second round

Lula wins in all 2nd round scenarios. In a possible dispute against Ciro Gomes, the PT has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Ciro. If the second round were against Simone Tebet, Lula would have 50% of the voting intentions, while Tebet would have 29%.

In another possibility, between Ciro and Bolsonaro, Ciro has 48% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro 41%. The only scenario in which the president would get re-election would be against Simone Tebet, who would have 40%, compared to Bolsonaro’s 44%.