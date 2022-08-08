Lula falls and Bolsonaro rises in new BTG survey

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rose 3 percentage points in voting intentions for the 2022 elections in the latest survey by the FSB Institute for the BTG Pactual bank, while Lula (PT) dropped 3 percentage points. The survey was released this Monday (8/8).
Ciro Gomes (PDT) dropped from 9% to 7% and Simone Tebet (MDB) dropped from 2% to 3%.
In a possible second round, the difference between the percentage points of the poll leaders dropped, but Lula continues to beat Bolsonaro by hand. The PT has 51% of voting intentions, compared to 39% for the current president. On July 25, it was 54% against 36%.
The survey also showed that 73% of voters are convinced of the votes, and will not change, while 25% are open to change.
Two thousand people were interviewed across the country between Friday (5/8) and Sunday (7/8), with a margin of error of 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08028/2022.
second round
Lula wins in all 2nd round scenarios. In a possible dispute against Ciro Gomes, the PT has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Ciro. If the second round were against Simone Tebet, Lula would have 50% of the voting intentions, while Tebet would have 29%.
In another possibility, between Ciro and Bolsonaro, Ciro has 48% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro 41%. The only scenario in which the president would get re-election would be against Simone Tebet, who would have 40%, compared to Bolsonaro’s 44%.