Lula has 41% and Bolsonaro 34%, says FSB survey for BTG bank

PT dropped 3 points in the survey, while its rival rose 3 in two weeks

A survey carried out by FSB Comunicação on behalf of the BTG bank shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) 7 points above President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round. Lula has fluctuated 3 points down in two weeks and is at 41%, while Bolsonaro has advanced 3 points and is at 34%. Here’s the full text (1 MB).

The survey conducted 2,000 interviews from August 5 to 7, 2022. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08028/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 128,957.83 and was paid by the BTG Pactual bank.

Next come:

Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score.

2nd TURN

In the simulation of a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, Lula would win with 51% of the votes and Bolsonaro would get 39%. According to the survey, the PT would receive 55% of the votes that went to Tebet in the 1st round, 44% from Ciro and 45% from other candidates.

If the clash is between Lula and Ciro, the PT would win by 47% to 32%. In the scenario between the former president and senator Simone Tebet, the difference is greater: 50% against 29%.

If Bolsonaro moves to the 2nd round with Ciro, the PDT candidate would win the dispute by 48% to 41%. In a dispute between Bolsonaro and Tebet, the president would win with 44% against 40%.

VOTING AND REJECTION POTENTIAL

The candidate with the greatest rejection among voters who responded to the FSB survey is President Bolsonaro. 53% of respondents said they would not vote for him”no way”. Following are Ciro (49%) and Lula (45%). Janones appears with 29%, Tebet and D’Ávila with 27% and Marçal, 23%.

At the other end, like the “the only one I would vote for”, 32% of the participants said they were in Lula and 27% in Bolsonaro. While 5% said they would only vote for Ciro. Tebet and Janones were mentioned by 2% of voters each, and 1% would vote only for Marçal.

When asked who “could vote”, 35% answered that they would vote for Ciro, 20% for Lula and 17% for Bolsonaro. Also mentioned were: Tebet (13%), Janones (11%), Marçal (5%) and D’Ávila (6%).

The most unknown candidates among those interviewed are: Marçal (71%), D’Ávila (66%), Tebet and Janones (57% each). Ciro is unknown by (9%), Bolsonaro and Lula, by only 1% each.

POWERDATA

the last search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, showed greater stability in the framework for the presidential succession and confirmed the preference for the PT. Lula registered 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro scored 35%. The other candidates, together, added up to 15%.

Ciro registered 7% of voting intentions and Tebet, 4%. Janones had 2%, while Eymael and D’Ávila had 1% each. The other names tested did not have enough mentions to score.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE on 29 June. The list of tested names reflected the most likely scenario at the time. In addition to Janones, Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) also left the dispute. In his place, Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) came in.

In the 2nd round, the difference between the 2 candidates who lead the polls was 10 points according to the last poll PowerDateagainst 12 pp in the FSB survey, within the margin of error.

Read the other scenarios researched:

